|
Statement on climate change by Archbishop of Canterbury, Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch
Posted Sep 7, 2021
For the first time, the leaders of the Roman Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Anglican Communion have jointly warned of the urgency of environmental sustainability, its impact on poverty, and the importance of global cooperation.
Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, and Archbishop Justin Welby urge everyone to play their part in “choosing life” for the future of the planet.
In a joint statement, the Christian leaders have called on people to pray, in this Christian season of creation, for world leaders ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this November. The statement reads: “We call on everyone, whatever their belief or worldview, to endeavour to listen to the cry of the earth and of people who are poor, examining their behaviour and pledging meaningful sacrifices for the sake of the earth which God has given us.”
The joint declaration issues a clear warning—”Today, we are paying the price…Tomorrow could be worse”—and concludes that, “This is a critical moment. Our children’s future and the future of our common home depend on it.”
The three Christian leaders spoke against injustice and inequality, saying, “We stand before a harsh justice: biodiversity loss, environmental degradation and climate change are the inevitable consequences of our actions, since we have greedily consumed more of the earth’s resources than the planet can endure. But we also face a profound injustice: the people bearing the most catastrophic consequences of these abuses are the poorest on the planet and have been the least responsible for causing them.”
The statement calls on people to do the following:
- Pray for world leaders ahead of COP26.
- For individuals: To make meaningful sacrifices for the sake of the planet, working together and taking responsibility for how we use our resources.
- For those with far-reaching responsibilities: To choose people-centered profits and lead the transition to just and sustainable economies.
Read the full statement at this link.
A Spanish translation of the full statement can be found at this link.
- Mercy Seminar: Repentance and Grace in Islam
- An Evening in Conversation with HBCU Leaders
- Observance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001
- Border & Migration Ministry Summit
- Preaching in Asian Diaspora Workshop
- Festival of Preaching 2021
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- Practicing the Inner Work of Racial Justice
- Trinity Talks: The History and Reality of Health Equity
- Pastoral word from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
- Statement on climate change by Archbishop of Canterbury, Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports local partners after Hurricane Ida
- New ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Completes Its First Season
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Nursery Supervisor (PT) Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Program Officer, Afghan Placement/Assist, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Director of Parish Engagement Greenwich, CT
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Austin, TX
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Canon for Spiritual Formation Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Church Planter and Diocesan Missioner for Latino Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Program Officer – Family Reunification, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Sheboygan Falls, WI
-
Lead Chaplain San Diego, CA
-
Director for Youth and Lifelong Formation Winchester, MA
-
Priest – Redeveloper Houghton, MI
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Assistant Priest (PT) Cashiers, NC
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Vicar (FT or PT) Coquille, OR
-
Executive Assistant to the Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival (X2), Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Priest Clearwater, FL
-
Interim Priest Tacoma, WA
-
Program Officer – Capacity Development, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) East Palatka, FL
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Associate Rector Columbia, SC
-
Director of Youth Ministries Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge St. Pete Beach, FL
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
-
Rector (PT) Greensboro, NC
Social Menu