Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Good Friday sermon from the live-streamed service at Church of the Heavenly Rest, New York

[April 10, 2020] The following is the text of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Good Friday sermon from Church of the Heavenly Rest, New York, New York. This sermon was pre-recorded for inclusion in the live stream of the Church’s April 10, 2020 worship service.

Church of the Heavenly Rest

Good Friday

April 10, 2020

Michael B. Curry

Hello to all of my friends at The Church of the Heavenly Rest, to Matt and all of the clergy, and dear people of God. In this time of COVID-19, in hard times for us here in our country and for people around the world, it is meet and right that we should gather online on this Good Friday.

From the Gospel according to St. John:

Meanwhile, standing near the cross of Jesus were his mother and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas and Mary Magdalene. When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing near, he said to his mother, “Woman, here is your son.” And he said to the disciple, “Here is your mother.” And from that hour, the disciple took her into his own home.

Good Friday is the entire gospel of God, summed up in an act of sacrificial love. John 3:16 earlier in John’s Gospel says, God so loved the world that he gave his only Son. Jesus gave his life not to appease an angry deity. He gave his life not out of some selfish motive. He gave his life to show us what love looks like. The lengths that love will go, that loves seeks the good, the welfare and the wellbeing of others. He gave his life to show us that love is the way to life. I am more and more convinced the older I get that the Gospel is very simple. Doing it is complex and difficult, but the essence of it is very simple.

God came among us in the person of Jesus of Nazareth to show us the way to live. Jesus came to show us the way to live as God has intended since God created anything at all. He came to show us the way to a right and reconciled relationship with the God and the creator of us all. He came to show us the way to be in a right, reconciled relationship with each other as children of this one God and creator of us all, that God came into the world in the person of Jesus to show us how to become more than individual collections of self-interest, how to rise above and beyond self, how to rise above and beyond me, to rise and become we. The human family of God. He showed us the way to be one with God and one with each other and in so doing, find life as God has intended from the very beginning. Jesus came to show us how did they become more than merely the human race, a biological category.

He came to show us how to become the human family of God, the family of God, and in that is our hope and our salvation. And now more than ever in this moment of hardship and suffering, sickness and death, when as the old slaves would say there’s trouble in the land, now more than ever, we need to be reminded that God has a plan of purpose and intention for us to become God’s human family and in that as our hope and our salvation.

The truth is, if you look at Jesus on the cross you can actually see it. You can see this way of love happening on the cross. In John’s Gospel, Jesus is dying, and you can almost imagine him through bloodstained face and with sweat in that Palestinian heat, crown of thorns, having pierced his brow and blood dripping down. You can almost imagine him there opening his eyes with the stinging of the sweat, stinging his eyes and able to make out, oh faithful Mary Magdalene, Mary the wife of Clopas, and his mama, and the disciple whom he loved.

And in the midst of that, love speaks. He says to his mother, “Woman,” and then he looks at the disciple, “Woman, behold there is your son.” And to the disciple, “She is your mother. There is your mother.” And John’s gospel says that that disciple took Mary into his home. As his own mother. Jesus gave his life and he showed us what love looks like. That disciple cared for Mary as his mother and she for him as her son. There was no social security in the first century. There was no Medicare or Medicaid in the first century. Women did not have rights of inheritance. Even if there was one in the first century, a widow possibly without the support of her oldest child, her oldest son, could be left destitute. This was Jesus making provision for his mother. It was entrusting her into the home and the care of somebody who was not her blood kin.

He created a new family by love. Families are created by love or sometimes by blood. But by love, that’s what makes a family. It is not an accident that almost as soon as Jesus says that to his mother and that disciple and creates a new family, if you look carefully at John chapter 19, it is after that, almost immediately after that that Jesus just says, “I thirst.” He’s given something to drink and he then says, “It is finished.” That is not, it’s over. The Greek word means it is accomplished. I have done what I came to do. I have shown you what love looks like. I have shown you God’s way of life. It is accomplished. Love one another. By this, everyone will know that you are my disciples, that you love one another. As the father has loved me, so have I loved you. Abide in my love. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength. That’s the first and great commandment.

But the second one is just like it. You shall love your neighbor as yourself on these. Love God, love your neighbor, love yourself. On this love depends all the law, everything God has been trying to say in the Bible, in tradition. Love is the way to become more than individual collections of self-interest, is the way to become the human family of God and define life together. It is the way to endure hard times. Love is the way to fulfill God’s dream for us. Even in the midst of a nightmare.

Some years ago. I was listening to public radio on a Sunday afternoon, and it was in the summer months in August, I think I was on vacation, and the broadcast was about a recently published photographic essay by a man named Norman Gershman, a noted photographer. This particular essay was photographs of the Muslims of Albania today, but also many years ago, and it tells the story of this Muslim community. During the second World War, when much of the world descended into darkness, a dark age, fascism and bigotry and hatred too cold and seemed to be ruling the world. Europe was covered by clouds of darkness. His armies of a third reich marched in prodigious march of conquest and barbarism in nations and people fell one by one. The Sudetenland, Austria, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Belgium, Holland, France. And England stood alone.

At the same time, those armies of fascism and conquest began to march toward the little country of Albania. Word was sent out to the Albanian foreign ministry that said that it was the government’s responsibility to identify the residences of all Jews living in Albania. The foreign minister was a member of the small Muslim community that was in Albania. And like Harriet Tubman and the underground railroad, he sent out quietly, orally, orders to the Muslim community and this is what those orders said. “You will take your Jewish neighbors into your home. You will give them shelter. You will protect them as best you can. You must hide them. They must sit at your table. They must sleep in your beds. They must dwell in your homes. You must treat them as your own family.” When the war ended, that small Muslim community saved some 2,000 Jews from the Nazi Holocaust.

My friends, Jesus was and is right. Love is the way to become more than we would be on just our own self-interest. Jesus was right. Dr. King said it this way, “History is replete with the bleached bones of civilizations that have refused to listen to him.”

Love your enemies. Bless those who curse you. Love God. Love your neighbor as yourself.

On this Good Friday, may this message of God, be a message for us that together as one family, one human family of God, we may walk through this storm and find light and hope.

God love you. God bless you. May God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.

Sermón del Viernes Santo del obispo primado Michael Curry

del oficio transmitido en vivo desde la Iglesia del Descanso Celestial,

Nueva York

[10 de abril de 2020] Lo que sigue es el texto del sermón del Viernes Santo del obispo primado Michael curry desde la iglesia del Descanso Celestial [Church of the Heavenly Rest], Nueva York, Nueva York. Este sermón fue grabado con antelación para incluirlo en la transmisión en vivo del oficio de culto de la Iglesia el 10 de abril de 2020.

Iglesia del Descanso Celestial

Viernes Santo

10 de abril de 2020Michael B. Curry

Hola a todos mis amigos de la Iglesia del Descanso Celestial, a Matt y a todo el clero, y querido pueblo de Dios. En esta época de COVID-19, en tiempos difíciles para nosotros aquí en nuestro país y para las personas de todo el mundo, es justo y necesario que nos reunamos virtualmente en este Viernes Santo.

Del Evangelio según San Juan:

Junto a la cruz de Jesús estaban su madre, la hermana de su madre, María la esposa de Cleofas, y María Magdalena. Cuando Jesús vio a su madre, y a su lado al discípulo a quien él amaba, dijo a su madre: “Mujer, ahí tienes a tu hijo”. Luego dijo al discípulo: “Ahí tienes a tu madre”. Y desde aquel momento ese discípulo la recibió en su casa.

El Viernes Santo es el completo evangelio de Dios, resumido en un acto de amor sacrificial. Antes, en Juan 3:16, el evangelio de Juan dice que tanto amó Dios al mundo que dio a su Hijo unigénito. Jesús dio su vida no para apaciguar a una deidad enojada. Dio su vida no por algún motivo egoísta. Dio su vida para mostrarnos cómo es el amor. Hasta donde llega el amor, que el amor busca el bien, la prosperidad y el bienestar de los demás. Dio su vida para mostrarnos que el amor es el camino a la vida. A medida que envejezco, estoy cada vez más convencido de que el Evangelio es muy sencillo. Llevarlo a cabo es complejo y difícil, pero la esencia es muy sencilla.

Dios vino a habitar entre nosotros en la persona de Jesús de Nazaret para enseñarnos la manera de vivir. Jesús vino a mostrarnos la manera de vivir como Dios lo había planeado puesto que Dios creó todas las cosas. Vino a mostrarnos el camino hacia una relación justa y reconciliada con el Dios y creador de todos nosotros. Vino para mostrarnos la manera de estar en una relación justa y reconciliada entre nosotros como hijos de este único Dios y creador de todos nosotros, que Dios vino al mundo en la persona de Jesús para enseñarnos a llegar a ser más que conjuntos individuales de interés propio, a elevarse por encima y más allá de uno mismo, a elevarse por encima y más allá del yo, elevarse y convertirse en nosotros: la familia humana de Dios. Nos mostró la manera de ser uno con Dios y con los demás y, al hacerlo, encontrar la vida como Dios lo había planeado desde el principio. Jesús vino a mostrarnos cómo llegar a ser algo más que meramente la raza humana, una categoría biológica.

Él vino a mostrarnos cómo llegar a ser la familia humana de Dios, la familia de Dios, y en eso radica nuestra esperanza y nuestra salvación. Y ahora más que nunca en este momento de adversidad y sufrimiento, enfermedad y muerte, cuando los viejos esclavos dirían que hay problemas en la tierra; ahora más que nunca, debemos recordar que Dios tiene el propósito y la intención para nosotros de convertirnos en la familia humana de Dios y en eso radica nuestra esperanza y nuestra salvación.

La verdad es que si miras a Jesús en la cruz, realmente puedes verlo. Puedes ver esta forma de amor que tiene lugar en la cruz. En el Evangelio de Juan, Jesús está muriendo, y casi puedes imaginarlo con la cara ensangrentada y sudorosa en ese calor palestino, con la corona de espinas hincándole la frente y haciéndole gotear sangre. Casi puedes imaginarlo allí abriendo los ojos con el escozor del sudor, y siendo capaz de distinguir a la fiel María Magdalena, a María, la esposa de Cleofas, y a su madre, y al discípulo a quien él amaba.

Y en medio de eso, el amor habla. Él le dice a su madre, “Mujer”, y luego mira al discípulo: “Mujer, ahí tienes a tu hijo”. Y para el discípulo: “Ella es tu madre. Ahí está tu madre”. Y el evangelio de Juan dice que ese discípulo se llevó a María a su casa, como su propia madre. Jesús dio su vida y nos mostró cómo es el amor. Ese discípulo cuidó de María como su madre y ella cuidó de él como su hijo. No había seguridad social en el siglo I. No había Medicare ni Medicaid en el siglo I. Las mujeres no tenían derechos de herencia. Incluso si hubiera habido alguno en el siglo I, una viuda posiblemente sin el apoyo de su hijo mayor, podría quedarse en la indigencia. Este fue Jesús velando por su madre. La confiaba en el hogar y al cuidado de alguien que no era su pariente de sangre.

Él creó una nueva familia por amor. Las familias se crean por amor o, a veces, por la sangre. Pero el amor es lo que hace a una familia. No es un accidente que casi tan pronto como Jesús le dice eso a su madre y a ese discípulo y crea una nueva familia, si se fijan detenidamente en el capítulo 19 de Juan, es después de eso, casi inmediatamente después de eso, que Jesús simplemente dice: “Tengo sed”. Le dieron algo de beber y luego dijo: “Consumado es”. Esto no quiere decir que se acabó. La palabra griega significa que [todo] se ha cumplido. He hecho lo que vine a hacer. Les he mostrado cómo se ve el amor. Les he mostrado el estilo de vida de Dios. Todo está cumplido. Ámense unos a otros. Con esto, todos sabrán que ustedes son mis discípulos, que se aman unos a otros. Como el padre me ha amado, yo también los he amado. Permanezcan en mi amor. Porque Dios amó tanto al mundo que dio a su Hijo unigénito. Amarás al Señor tu Dios con todo tu corazón, con toda tu alma, con toda tu mente y con toda tu fuerza. Ese es el primer y gran mandamiento.

Pero el segundo es semejante. Amarás a tu prójimo como a ti mismo en estos. Ama a Dios, ama a tu prójimo, ámate a ti mismo. De este amor depende toda la ley, todo lo que Dios ha estado tratando de decir en la Biblia, en la tradición. El amor es la forma de convertirse en algo más que conjuntos individuales de interés propio, es la forma de convertirse en la familia humana de Dios y definir la vida en común. Es la forma de soportar tiempos difíciles. El amor es la forma de cumplir el sueño de Dios para nosotros. Incluso en medio de una pesadilla.

Hace algunos años, escuchaba la radio pública un domingo por la tarde. Fue en los meses de verano, en agosto, creo que estaba de vacaciones, y la transmisión era sobre un ensayo fotográfico publicado recientemente por un hombre llamado Norman Gershman, un destacado fotógrafo. Este ensayo en particular era de fotografías de los musulmanes de Albania en la actualidad, pero también de hace muchos años, y contaba la historia de esta comunidad musulmana. Durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, cuando gran parte del mundo se entenebreció, una edad oscura, el fascismo y la intolerancia y el odio eran demasiado fríos y parecían gobernar el mundo. Europa estaba cubierta por nubes de tiniebla. Los ejércitos del Tercer Reich marchaban en una prodigiosa sucesión de conquistas y barbarie en naciones y pueblos que iban cayendo uno tras otro. Los Sudetes, Austria, Checoslovaquia, Polonia, Bélgica, Holanda, Francia. E Inglaterra se quedó sola.

Al mismo tiempo, esos ejércitos de fascismo y conquista comenzaron a marchar hacia el pequeño país de Albania. Se envió un mensaje al Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores albanés que decía que era responsabilidad del gobierno identificar los domicilios de todos los judíos que vivían en Albania. El canciller era miembro de la pequeña comunidad musulmana de Albania. Y al igual que Harriet Tubman y su ruta clandestina [para el rescate de esclavos fugitivos], él envió instrucciones, discreta y oralmente, a la comunidad musulmana y esto es lo que esas instrucciones decían. “Llevarán a sus vecinos judíos a sus casas. Les darán albergue. Los protegerán lo mejor que puedan. Deben esconderlos. Que se sienten a vuestra mesa. Que duerman en vuestras camas. Que vivan en vuestros hogares. Trátenlos como a vuestra propia familia”. Cuando terminó la guerra, esa pequeña comunidad musulmana había salvado a unos 2.000 judíos del Holocausto nazi.

Amigos míos, Jesús tenía y tiene razón. El amor es la forma de llegar a ser más de lo que seríamos sólo por nuestro propio interés. Jesús tenía razón. El Dr. King lo dijo de esta manera: “La historia está repleta de huesos blanqueados de civilizaciones que se han negado a escucharlo”.

Ama a tus enemigos. Bendice a los que te maldicen. Ama a Dios. Ama a tu prójimo como a ti mismo.

En este Viernes Santo, que este mensaje de Dios sea para nosotros un mensaje de que juntos, como una familia, la familia humana de Dios, podamos transitar a través de esta tormenta y encontrar luz y esperanza.

Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga. Que Dios nos sostenga a todos en esas todopoderosas manos de amor.