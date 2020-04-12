Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Easter sermon from the livestreamed service at Washington National Cathedral – English & Spanish

[April 12, 2020] The following is the text of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Easter sermon from Washington National Cathedral. This sermon was pre-recorded for inclusion in the live stream of the Cathedral’s April 12, 2020 worship service.

Easter Day, April 12, 2020

The Washington National Cathedral

The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry

It’s Easter Anyway!

And now in the name of our loving, liberating and life-giving God, father, son, and Holy Spirit. Amen.

There is an old Easter hymn that says this:

“The strife is O’er.

The battle done.

The victory of life is won.

The sound of triumph has begun.

Alleluia!”

The Bible, in John’s Gospel, chapter 20, verse 1, says this:

Early on the first day of the week while it was still dark, Mary Magdalene came to the tomb…

I

It’s Easter Sunday.

It doesn’t look like it. It doesn’t smell like it. It doesn’t really feel like it.

But it’s Easter anyway.

Churches are empty.

There’s no sight or smell of lilies.

No children dressed in new clothes for Easter Day.

When I was a child I remember that all the women would come to church with hats, white and pink, and flowers and fruit adorning them.

None of that today.

When it happened, in those days,

It was Easter.

And we knew it.

And we would sing.

“Jesus Christ is risen today”

We would sing,

“Hail thee festival day. Blest day that art hallowed forever.”

We would sing,

“Welcome happy morning ages to age shall say.”

We would sing,

“Because he lives I can face tomorrow.”

We would sing,

“The strife is O’er.

The battle done.

The victory of life is won.

The sound of triumph has begun.

Alleluia!”

Oh, we would sing, and we would shout,

“Alleluia! Christ is risen! The Lord is risen indeed! Alleluia!”

It’s Easter.

But it doesn’t look like it.

It doesn’t feel like it.

It doesn’t even smell like it.

But it’s Easter anyway!

To be sure, there is no Easter bunny in malls.

To be sure, there are no crosses now adorned with beautiful flowers by children from Sunday School.

There are no crying babies in churches, no wiggling children, no old and young alike packed into and into seats.

The pews are empty.

The church is quiet.

Even the sounds of trumpets on great organs, even if they sound, they bounce from wall-to-wall, echoing in empty churches.

For there is sickness and hardship in the land, there is death and destruction, there is sadness and fear, anxiety. As the old slaves used to say there is a weeping and a wailing.

But it’s Easter anyway!

II

Think for a moment.

That first Easter. It was Easter, but nobody knew it.

The Bible says, early in the morning, Mary Magdalen got up and went to the tomb while it was still dark. It was dark and she wasn’t exactly sure how to get there, but she went anyway. She didn’t know for sure that the rumors about soldiers, having been posted to guard the tomb to prevent anyone from doing anything, she didn’t know if that was true. She knew that there was a stone rolled in front of the entrance of the tomb. She got up and went anyway.

Luke’s Gospel says that Mary of Magdala and several other women were well-to-do women, who actually helped to finance and pay the bills, if you will, of that Jesus movement. Jesus had touched her and their life and she never forgot. She loved him. They loved him. They were actually living the love that he had taught them because they had heard him. They had heard what he taught.

They had heard him say, “Blessed are the poor and the poor in spirit.”

They had heard him say, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

They had listened.

They were listening when he said, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst, that God’s righteous justice might prevail in all the world.”

They listened to him when he said, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

They listened when he said, “Love your enemies. Bless those who curse you.”

They were listening when he said, “A new commandment I give you, that you love one another.”

And Mary and those women followers of Jesus were there when he was dying on the cross and they saw him love, even in death.

They probably heard him, “Father, forgive them. They don’t know what they’re doing.”

They probably heard him cry out himself, “My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?”

And then they heard him make sure his mother was cared for, “Woman, behold your son, behold your mother.”

They had heard him to that revolutionary thief on the side of him when he said, “Today you’ll be with me in paradise.”

They had heard him cry, “I thirst. It is finished. Father into thy hands, I commend my spirit.”

Oh, they had listened to him.

They learned from him and they saw in him, as that old hymn says, “A love that would not let them go. You shall love the Lord your God, and your neighbor as yourself. This is the way to life.”

They had listened. They had taken it in.

And so Mary and those women got up in the dark, not knowing for sure what was going on, just doing what love does. Love can’t change the fact of death, but love can live through it and thereby defeat death. And so they got up and went to the tomb just to do what love does. They didn’t understand what was going on. They just did what love does. They went to make sure, as folk used to say, “Make sure Jesus had a proper burial.” They went to anoint his body and to make sure that the linen shroud was still clean and to give him a new one if necessary. They went to the tomb that morning, just to do what love does.

They didn’t know. They really didn’t know that Easter had happened. He had been raised from the dead. He was alive, new, transformed, not walking dead. He was alive, new, the new creation beginning. He was alive, but they didn’t know that.

It was Easter, but it didn’t look like it.

It didn’t smell like it.

It didn’t feel like it.

But it was Easter anyway.

III

Stay with me. The amazing thing was that it really was Easter. Jesus really was alive. God had been somehow behind the scenes all along, working through the chaos. They just didn’t know it.

All that Mary knew was that Jesus was dead. She knew where he was buried. She knew the stone was there. She knew there might be guards there. She just knew where he was buried and she just got up to do what love does. And when she got there, she found the tomb was empty. The stone had been rolled away. The soldiers weren’t there. What Mary didn’t know, was that Easter had happened anyway, in spite of what her eyes could see, her ears could hear, her nose could smell, her hands could touch. Easter had happened anyway, and maybe that is the way of God, that somehow behind the scenes, in ways that we may not fully behold at the time, God is there. And not just there, but somehow working in the midst, even of the mess.

The Psalmist in the Hebrew scriptures, Isaiah, says, “Surely, God thou art a God who hidest thyself.”

William Cowper in the 18th century, Christian poet and hymn writer, said it this way:

God moves in a mysterious way.

His wonders to perform.

He plants his footsteps in the sea

And rides upon the storm.

This just seems to be the way of God.

One of my favorite poems from the 19th century from James Russell Lowell, who was very much involved in the movement to end chattel slavery and in movements to right grievous wrongs, and who stayed with it even when the odds were against it, wrote a poem in which he said,

Truth may forever be on the scaffold

Wrong may forever be on the throne

But that scaffold sways the future

And behind the dim unknown

Standeth God within the shadow

Keeping watch above his own

Easter had happened. Mary didn’t know it, but she did what love does anyway. She got up, went to the tomb to do what love does. And though she and the other women didn’t know it at the time, because they were acting on their love for Jesus, their trust in him, even when they didn’t understand, they found their lives aligned with the very life of God. The God who the Bible says is love. And in so doing, discovered faith, hope, and eventually, Mary would actually see Jesus alive, raised from the dead.

The late Howard Thurman was arguably one of the great spiritual masters, if you will, of the 20th century. He was a close advisor behind the scenes to Dr. Martin Luther King. And it was greatly Howard Thurman and the late Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, who behind the scenes, were quiet, spiritual counselors to King in some of his darkest moments. Thurman wrote a book entitled, “Jesus and the Disinherited”. Dr. King carried a copy of that book with him wherever he went. In that book, he tells of a time when he was a little boy growing up in segregated Florida, growing up poor in a rural community.

When Halley’s Comet had come, people didn’t understand what this comet was and what it meant, and people were frightened, anxious, not knowing what to do. The store down the street from where Thurman grew up was selling comet pills that were supposed to immunize you from the comet. But most people were just frightened. Late one night, Thurman was in bed and his mother came and got him out of bed and asked him if he wanted to see the comet in the sky. So he got out of bed and went outside with his mother, looked up to the dark sky, saw this comet blazing in the heavens. He said, “Mama, are we going to die?” And she just said, “God will take care of us.”

Later he wrote:

“O simple-hearted mother of mine, in one glorious moment you put your heart on the ultimate affirmation of the human spirit! Many things have I seen since that night. Times without number I have learned that life is hard, as hard as crucible steel; but as the years have unfolded, the majestic power of my mother’s glowing words has come back again and again, beating out its rhythmic chant in my own spirit. Here are the faith and the awareness that overcome fear and transform the fear into the power to strive, to achieve, and not to yield.”*

It may not look like Easter.

It may not smell like Easter.

It may not even feel like Easter,

But it’s Easter anyway.

And trusting that, we can make it.

A little song says it this way.

(singing)

He’s got the whole world in his hands,

He’s got the whole world in his hands,

He’s got the whole world in his hands,

He’s got the whole world in his hands

God love you. God bless you. May God hold us all in those almighty hands of love. It’s Easter. Amen.

*Jesus and the Disinherited by Howard Thurman

Copyright © 1976 Howard Thurman

Reprinted with permission from Beacon Press, Boston Massachusetts

Sermón de Pascua del obispo primado Michael Curry

del oficio transmitido en vivo desde la Catedral Nacional de Washington

[12 de abril de 2020] Lo que sigue es el texto del sermón de Pascua del obispo primado Michael Curry desde la Catedral Nacional de Washington. Este sermón fue grabado con antelación para incluirlo en la transmisión en vivo del oficio de culto de la Catedral el 12 de abril de 2020

Este sermón puede verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.

Día de Pascua, 12 de abril de 2020

Catedral Nacional de Washington

Rvdmo. Michael B. Curry

¡Es Pascua de todos modos!

Y ahora en el nombre de nuestro Dios, amoroso, liberador y vivificador, Padre, Hijo y Espíritu Santo. Amén.

Hay un antiguo himno de Pascua que dice:

“Ya la batalla terminó.

Cristo la muerte derrotó.

Canto de triunfo comenzó.

¡Aleluya!”

La Biblia, en el evangelio de Juan, capítulo 20, versículo 1, dice esto:

El primer día de la semana, muy de mañana, cuando todavía estaba oscuro, María Magdalena fue al sepulcro…

I

Es Domingo de Pascua.

Pero no lo parece. No huele como tal. Realmente no se percibe como tal.

Pero es Pascua de todos modos.

Las iglesias están vacías.

No se ven lirios ni hay olor a lirios.

No hay niños vestidos con ropa nueva para el Día de Pascua

Cuando yo era niño recuerdo que todas las mujeres venían a la iglesia en Pascua con sombreros, blancos y rosados, adornados con flores y con frutas.

Nada de eso hay hoy.

Cuando eso sucedía, en esos tiempos,

Era Pascua.

Y lo sabíamos.

Y cantaríamos.

“El Señor resucitó”

Cantaríamos,

“¡Salve día feliz! Bendito y santo por siempre”.

Cantaríamos,

“Bienvenido el día de la resurrección”

Cantaríamos,

“Porque él vive, triunfaré mañana.”

Cantaríamos,

“Ya la batalla terminó.

Cristo la muerte derrotó.

Canto de triunfo comenzó.

¡Aleluya!”

Cantaríamos y aclamaríamos:

“¡Aleluya! ¡Cristo ha resucitado! ¡El Señor en verdad ha resucitado! ¡Aleluya!”

Es Pascua.

Pero no lo parece.

No se siente como tal.

Ni siquiera huele como tal.

¡Pero es Pascua de todos modos!

Cierto, no hay conejito de Pascua en los centros comerciales..

Cierto, no hay cruces ahora adornadas con hermosas flores por los niños de la Escuela Dominical.

No hay bebés que lloran en las iglesias, ni niños inquietos, ni viejos y jóvenes que se apretujan en los asientos.

Los bancos están vacíos.

La iglesia está silenciosa.

Incluso las trompetas de los grandes órganos, si es que resuenan, rebotan en los muros de los templos vacíos.

Porque hay enfermedad y adversidad en la tierra, hay muerte y destrucción, hay tristeza y miedo y ansiedad. Como solían decir los viejos esclavos, hay lloro y lamento.

¡Pero es Pascua de todos modos!

II

Piensen por un momento.

Esa primera Pascua. Fue Pascua, pero nadie lo sabía.

La Biblia dice que temprano en la mañana, María Magdalena se levantó y fue a la tumba cuando aún estaba oscuro. Estaba oscuro y no estaba exactamente segura de cómo llegar allí, pero fue de todos modos. No sabía que había de cierto en los rumores sobre los soldados, que habían sido apostados para proteger la tumba y evitar que alguien hiciera algo, no sabía si eso era verdad. Sabía que habían rodado una piedra frente a la entrada de la tumba. Pero ella se levantó y fue de todos modos.

El Evangelio de Lucas dice que María de Magdala y varias otras mujeres eran mujeres acomodadas, que en realidad ayudaron a financiar y pagar las cuentas, por así decir, de ese movimiento de Jesús. Jesús la había tocado a ella y a sus vidas y ella nunca lo olvidó. Ella lo amaba. Ellas lo amaban. En realidad estaban viviendo el amor que él les había enseñado porque lo habían oído. Habían oído lo que él enseñaba.

Ellas le había oído decir, “Bienaventurados los pobres en espíritu”.

Ellas le había oído decir, “Bienaventurados los pacificadores”.

Ellas lo habían oído.

Ellas le habían oído decir, “Bienaventurados los que padecen hambre y sed, para que la justicia equitativa de Dios pueda prevalecer en todo el mundo”

Ellas le habían oído decir, “Haz a los demás lo que quieras que los demás hagan contigo”.

Ellas le habían oído decir, “Amen a sus enemigos. Bendigan a quienes les maldicen”.

Ellas le habían oído decir, “Les doy un nuevo mandamiento, que se amen unos a otros”.

Y María y esas mujeres seguidoras de Jesús estaban allí cuando estaba muriendo en la cruz y lo vieron amar, incluso en la muerte.

Probablemente le oyeron decir, “Padre, perdónalos, porque no saben lo que hacen”.

Probablemente le oyeron clamar, “Dios mío, Dios mío, ¿por qué me has abandonado”.

Y luego lo oyeron cerciorarse de que cuidaban a su madre, “Mujer, he aquí a tu hijo, he aquí a tu madre”.

Lo oyeron cuando le dijo a ese ladrón revolucionario que estaba a su lado: “Hoy estarás conmigo en el paraíso”.

Le habían oído exclamar “Tengo sed. Consumado es. Padre, en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu”.

Ellas lo habían escuchado.

Aprendieron de él y vieron en él, como dice ese viejo himno: “Un amor que no los dejaría”. “Amarás al Señor tu Dios y a tu prójimo como a ti mismo. Este es el camino a la vida”.

Ellas habían escuchado. Ellas habían asimilado.

Y entonces María y esas mujeres se levantaron en medio de la noche, sin saber con certeza qué estaba pasando, sólo haciendo lo que hace el amor. El amor no puede cambiar el hecho de la muerte, pero el amor puede vivir a través de ella y así vencer la muerte. De manera que se levantaron y fueron a la tumba solo para hacer lo que hace el amor. No entendían lo que pasaba. Simplemente hicieron lo que hace el amor. Fueron a cerciorarse, como la gente solía decir, “Cerciorarse de que Jesús tuviera un entierro apropiado”. Fueron a ungir su cuerpo y a cerciorarse de que el sudario de lino aún estuviera limpio y darle uno nuevo si fuera necesario. Fueron a la tumba esa mañana, solo para hacer lo que hace el amor.

Ellas no lo sabían. Realmente no sabían que la Pascua había tenido lugar. Él había sido resucitado de los muertos. Estaba vivo, renovado, transformado, no como un muerto viviente. Estaba vivo, renovado, era el comienzo de la nueva creación. Estaba vivo, pero ellas no lo sabían.

Era Pascua, pero no lo parecía.

No olía como tal.

No se percibía como tal.

Pero era Pascua de todos modos.

III

Sigan conmigo. Lo sorprendente fue que realmente era Pascua. Jesús realmente estaba vivo. Dios había estado de alguna manera tras bastidores todo el tiempo, obrando a través del caos. Simplemente no lo sabían.

Todo lo que María sabía era que Jesús estaba muerto. Ella sabía dónde estaba enterrado. Ella sabía que la piedra estaba allí. Ella sabía que podría haber guardias allí. Ella sólo sabía dónde estaba enterrado y se levantó para hacer lo que hace el amor. Y cuando llegó allí, descubrió que la tumba estaba vacía. Habían movido la piedra. Los soldados no estaban allí. Lo que María no sabía, era que la Pascua había tenido lugar de todos modos, a pesar de lo que sus ojos podían ver, sus oídos podían oír, su nariz podía oler, sus manos podían tocar. La Pascua había tenido lugar de todos modos, y tal vez ese es el camino de Dios, que de alguna manera, detrás de bambalinas, de modos que quizás no entendamos plenamente en el momento, Dios está allí. Y no solo allí, sino de alguna manera obrando incluso en medio del desastre.

El salmista en las escrituras hebreas, Isaías, dice: “Ciertamente, Dios, tú eres un Dios que se esconde”.

En el siglo XVIII, William Cowper, poeta cristiano e himnógrafo, lo expresó así:

Dios se mueve de un modo misterioso.

Sus prodigios al realizar.

Con sus plantas huella la tormenta

Y camina sobre el mar.

Sencillamente, este parece ser el camino de Dios.

Uno de mis poemas favoritos del siglo XIX es de James Russell Lowell, que participó activamente en el movimiento para terminar con la esclavitud y en los movimientos para corregir graves errores, que se mantuvo firme cuando todo parecía estar en contra, y quien escribió un poema en el que dijo

La verdad puede estar siempre en el cadalso

La mentira puede estar siempre en el trono,

Pero ese cadalso influye en el futuro

Y detrás de lo ignoto borroso

Se alza Dios en medio de las sombras

Velando por lo suyo

La Pascua había tenido lugar. María no lo sabía, pero hizo lo que el amor hace de todos modos. Se levantó, fue a la tumba para hacer lo que hace el amor. Y aunque ella y las otras mujeres no lo sabían en ese momento, porque estaban actuando movidas por su amor a Jesús, su confianza en él, incluso cuando no lo entendieran, encontraron sus vidas alineadas con la vida misma de Dios. El Dios que dice la Biblia que es amor. Y al hacerlo, descubrieron la fe, la esperanza y, finalmente, María realmente vería a Jesús vivo, resucitado de entre los muertos.

El difunto Howard Thurman fue posiblemente uno de los grandes maestros espirituales, por así decir, del siglo XX. Fue un asesor cercano, entre bastidores, del Dr. Martin Luther King. Y fueron en gran medida Howard Thurman y el difunto rabino Abraham Joshua Heschel, quienes, entre bastidores, fueron consejeros espirituales y discretos de King en algunos de sus momentos más sombríos. Thurman escribió un libro titulado Jesús y los desheredados [Jesus and the Disinherited]. El Dr. King llevaba consigo un ejemplar de ese libro adonde quiera que iba. En ese libro, [Thurman] cuenta una experiencia de cuando él era un niñito que crecía en la Florida segregada, que crecía pobre en una comunidad rural.

Cuando llegó el cometa Halley, la gente no entendía lo que era este cometa y qué significaba, y la gente estaba asustada, ansiosa, sin saber qué hacer. La tienda en la calle donde creció Thurman vendía píldoras de cometas que supuestamente lo inmunizarían a uno del cometa. Pero la mayoría de la gente estaba atemorizada. Una noche tarde, Thurman estaba en la cama y su madre vino y lo sacó de la cama y le preguntó si quería ver el cometa en el cielo. Entonces se levantó y salió con su madre, miró hacia el cielo oscuro y vio este cometa ardiendo en lasa alturas. Y él le dijo: “Mamá, ¿vamos a morir?” Y ella simplemente le contestó: “Dios cuidará de nosotros”.

Más tarde él escribió:

“¡Oh, madre mía de corazón sencillo, en un glorioso momento pones tu corazón en la máxima afirmación del espíritu humano! Muchas cosas he visto desde esa noche. En incontables ocasiones he aprendido que la vida es dura, tan dura como el acero del crisol; pero a medida que han pasado los años, el poder majestuoso de las radiantes palabras de mi madre ha vuelto una y otra vez, superando su canto rítmico en mi propio espíritu. Aquí están la fe y la conciencia que vencen el miedo y transforman el miedo en el poder de luchar, lograr y no ceder ”.*

Puede que no parezca Pascua.

Puede que no huela a Pascua.

Puede que ni siquiera parezca Pascua,

Pero es Pascua de todos modos.

Y confiando en eso, podemos lograrlo.

Una cancioncilla lo expresa de este modo.

(cantando)

Él tiene todo el mundo en sus manos,

Él tiene todo el mundo en sus manos,

Él tiene todo el mundo en sus manos,

Él tiene todo el mundo en sus manos.

Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga. Que Dios nos sostenga a todos en esas todopoderosas manos de amor. Es Pascua. Amén.