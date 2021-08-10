|
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry encourages Americans to get vaccinated: ‘Do this one for the children’
Posted 3 hours ago
Join Presiding Bishop Michael Curry by sharing your own “I Got Mine” story. Post your photo or video with the #igotmine hashtag, tag and invite your friends, and tell the world what getting the COVID-19 vaccine means to you.
COVID-19 Vaccine Toolkit (via @iamepiscopalian): https://t.co/u5HnH41VaF
“The #COVIDVaccine saves lives,” Curry said. “#igotmine to do my part to live out the Bible’s commandment to ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ And I’m inviting my friends to share their own #igotmine stories.”
