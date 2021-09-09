|
Presiding Bishop, House of Deputies President announce legislative committee rosters for 80th General Convention
Posted 12 mins ago
More than 120 bishops and 483 deputies will serve on legislative committees at the 80th General Convention, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry and House of Deputies President Gay Clark Jennings announced today. The triennial meeting, originally planned for 2021, is now scheduled to take place in Baltimore July 7-14, 2022.
“The composition of these committees and their leadership grows from prayerful discernment and painstaking work,” Curry said. “We sought to hold bishops’ preferences in balance with our strategic focus on diversity, expertise, and experience—all with an eye toward building future church leadership—and I am filled with hope and expectation as we begin the countdown to General Convention.”
For the first time, legislative committees will convene online beginning in November and hold legislative hearings online beginning in February. Schedules of public meetings and hearings will be updated on the General Convention Office website.
“Thanks to the willingness of deputies and bishops to experiment with conducting legislative business online, we have been able to shorten the length of the 80th General Convention to eight legislative days,” Jennings said.
The House of Deputies legislative committees will be the youngest and most racially diverse in recent history, said Jennings. Thirty-six percent of committee officers are deputies of color and 35% of officers are age 40 or younger. Seventy percent of the convention’s 231 deputies of color will serve on committees.
“We took the findings of the recent Racial Justice Audit of Episcopal Leadership into account in appointing House of Deputies legislative committees,” Jennings said. “In particular, we took care to ensure that people of color are leaders on committees addressing all areas of the church’s mission—constitution and canons, evangelism, Title IV, and more—and not just on social justice and racial reconciliation committees where the audit report tells us that people of color can feel pigeonholed.
“Ensuring that House of Deputies legislative committees represent the full diversity of the church will not automatically correct the manifestations of structural racism that exist at General Convention, but I hope that more diverse legislative committee leadership and membership will help us make inroads in eradicating some of the injustice identified by the audit and help General Convention lead our church ever closer to Beloved Community.”
Curry has also named a House of Bishops Legislation Review Committee that comprises bishops and chancellors who will help bishops prepare for the legislative business of convention. Jennings has appointed a House of Deputies Resolution Review Committee, first established in 2015, which will review submitted resolutions to ensure that they are consistent with the polity of the church and in the form required by the canons, and to assess if they have funding implications. Jennings has also appointed the Deputy News Committee, which will publish the House of Deputies News website, newsletter and social media platforms first launched in 2015.
- Practicing the Inner Work of Racial Justice
- Mercy Seminar: Repentance and Grace in Islam
- Festival of Preaching 2021
- Border & Migration Ministry Summit
- Trinity Talks: The History and Reality of Health Equity
- Addiction & Faith Conference
- An Evening in Conversation with HBCU Leaders
- Observance of the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001
- Presiding Bishop, House of Deputies President announce legislative committee rosters for 80th General Convention
- Pastoral word from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
- Statement on climate change by Archbishop of Canterbury, Pope Francis and Ecumenical Patriarch
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports local partners after Hurricane Ida
- New ‘Roundtables on Race’ Podcast Completes Its First Season
-
Program Officer – Family Reunification, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Mechanicville, NY
-
Vicar (FT or PT) Coquille, OR
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Austin, TX
-
Canon for Spiritual Formation Indianapolis, IN
-
Associate Priest for Christian Formation and Adult Education New York City, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge St. Pete Beach, FL
-
Lead Chaplain San Diego, CA
-
Rector (PT) Greensboro, NC
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Director of Youth Ministries Atlanta, GA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Director of Parish Engagement Greenwich, CT
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Rector (PT) East Palatka, FL
-
Program Officer – Capacity Development, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Director for Youth and Lifelong Formation Winchester, MA
-
Rector (FT or PT) Indian River, MI
-
Associate Priest Clearwater, FL
-
Associate for Family and Youth Formation Beaufort, NC
-
Bishop Diocese of Southwest Florida
-
Church Planter and Diocesan Missioner for Latino Ministry Cincinnati, OH
-
Nursery Supervisor (PT) Reisterstown, MD
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Executive Assistant to the Rector Atlanta, GA
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival (X2), Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Hillsboro, OR
-
Rector Stuart, FL
-
Rector The Dalles, OR
-
Superintending Presbyter/Rector Pine Ridge Reservation, SD
-
Rector (PT) Merritt Island, FL
-
Interim Priest Tacoma, WA
-
Dean of The Stevenson School for Ministry Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector West Des Moines, IA
-
Priest – Redeveloper Houghton, MI
-
Rector Sheboygan Falls, WI
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Rector Columbia, SC
-
Program Officer, Afghan Placement/Assist, Episcopal Migration Ministries TBD / New York, NY
-
Assistant Priest (PT) Cashiers, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Troy, MI
-
Rector Abingdon, MD
-
Rector Wausau, WI
Social Menu