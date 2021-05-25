|
On anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Episcopalians invited to remembrance, action
Posted 4 hours ago
In keeping with the vision of Becoming Beloved Community, The Episcopal Church offers three ways this week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and to participate in reflections and action steps:
- Virtual service of commemoration on Tuesday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET: A service led by six Episcopal bishops and featuring a reflection by Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will air on the Facebook pages of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota, and the Episcopal dioceses of Colorado, Indianapolis, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. The pre-recorded service includes a prayer of lament from George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, a candlelit remembrance from Ferguson, Missouri and a special video. Learn more here.
- Racial healing engagement on social media: All are invited to record a 10-second video of themselves lighting a candle and to post that video to personal social media during or after the May 25 service. Participants are asked to describe one thing in their post that they commit to do toward racial healing and justice in memory of Floyd and all victims of racial injustice. Those posting should also consider sharing a link to the commemoration service from one of the participating dioceses’ Facebook pages.
- Take action: The Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations offers the following opportunities to learn about and take direct action on legislative efforts for police reform.
- Urge Congress to Enact Police Reform Many police reforms need to take place at the local level, but members of Congress have introduced legislation that would set national standards and would attempt to bring about lasting change to the ways that police departments operate. Click the link above to take action.
- Nine Actions on Police Reform Click the link to take action today to learn about and address police violence in your community.
- The Backstory Preaching Mentorship – Applications Received June 6-8
- Pride Family Shorts & Live Q&A with NewFest
- Being a Top-Notch Hybrid Church Masterclass
- Preaching Jesus With Courageous Authenticity
- Pulse Memorial Service
- Kanuga Christian Formation Gathering
- This Summer’s Anti-Racism Training
- Join the Episcopal Diocese of Texas in Celebrating the Pauli Murray Feast
- eFormation Annual Conference: Dwelling Places for God
- The Cure for Sorrow: A Conversation with Jan Richardson on grief, loss and stubborn hope
- Pride 365: Allyship with The Center
- Welcoming our Newest Neighbors: How Americans and the Episcopal Church Integrate Refugees into Their Communities
- On anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, Episcopalians invited to remembrance, action
- Episcopal Church’s Economic Justice Loan Committee invests in nine community loan funds
- A Catechism of the Heart, an Episcopalian’s First Book
- Episcopal Church Task Force Develops New Training for Safe Church, Anti-Sexual Harassment Policies
- Episcopal Relief & Development and the Anglican Alliance expand disaster and resilience capacities through the Resilience Course
- Help sustain compassionate care for the people of Gaza at Ahli Arab Hospital
- The Church Pension Fund Invests $20 Million in Impact Investment Fund Designed to Preserve Workforce Housing Communities Nationwide
- Lessons Learned: A call for papers reflecting theologically on the Church’s faithful response to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Rector High Point, NC
-
Rector Danville, KY
-
Course Director Jerusalem, Israel
-
Family Ministry Coordinator Baton Rouge, LA
-
Associate Rector Greensboro, NC
-
Rector Wyncote, PA
-
Rector Dublin, OH
-
Vicar Logan, UT
-
Rector, Time Certain Lexington, NC
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Anchorage, AK
-
Dean Omaha, NE
-
Priest in Charge Columbus, OH
-
Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Curate Milwaukee, WI
-
Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector/Priest in Charge (PT) Lisbon, ME
-
Curate Diocese of Nebraska
-
Priest-in-Charge Lebanon, OH
-
Associate Rector Macon, GA
-
Associate for Formation Dallas, TX
-
Associate Rector for Formation and Mission Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Priest in Charge Martinsburg, WV
-
Rector Knoxville, TN
-
Curate (Associate & Priest-in-Charge) Traverse City, MI
-
Rector Tarrytown, NY
-
Rector Wantagh, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Ann Arbor, MI
-
Rector Damascus, MD
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenville, SC
-
Assistant Rector Southport, CT
-
Social Justice Fellowship, Episcopal Service Corps Various Locations
-
Rector (HT) Ellsworth, ME
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector Darien, GA
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Priest for Pastoral Care New York, NY
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Salisbury, MD
-
Director of Congregation Support Parrish, FL
-
Executive Director Location TBD
-
Canon for Family Ministry Jackson, MS
-
Rector Gastonia, NC
-
Rector Tampa, FL
-
Youth Missioner Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Lubbock, TX
-
Associate Rector Paoli, PA
Social Menu