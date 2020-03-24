|
Join Presiding Bishop Michael Curry March 25 on Livestream, Facebook Live to pray the Lord’s Prayer at noon EDT
Posted 27 mins ago
[March 24, 2020] In response to a call from both Pope Francis and Archbishop Justin Welby, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will be praying the Lord’s Prayer (via Livestream and Facebook Live) Wednesday, March 25, at noon Eastern Daylight Time. He invites you to join with Christians around the world to offer this prayer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
To join Presiding Bishop Michael Curry live, Wednesday, March 25, at noon Eastern Time, click here:
Livestream (click “Get notified” to receive a notification/reminder)
The Episcopal Church Facebook page
The Presiding Bishop’s Facebook page
Links to invitations:
All Christians Invited to Pray on Wednesday, March 25th
Archbishop of Canterbury backs worldwide call for Christians to say the Lord’s Prayer
- Episcopal Preaching Foundation announces the Preaching Excellence Connection
- All Christians invited to pray on Wednesday, March 25
- Habits of Grace: An invitation for you, from Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
- The Foundation for The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming Makes Generous First Step in Supporting COVID-19 Relief
- Episcopal Church launches Genesis II: Revision & Renew, an innovative new ministry redevelopment initiative
- UTO’s, Bexley Seabury’s Theology of Gratitude Conference moved online, now free
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry: Online worship encouraged, including Holy Week and Easter
- A Word to the Church Regarding Ordinations and Consecrations of Bishops from the Presiding Bishop
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Assistant Director, Invite Welcome Connect Sewanee, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
Social Menu