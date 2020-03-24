Join Presiding Bishop Michael Curry March 25 on Livestream, Facebook Live to pray the Lord’s Prayer at noon EDT

[March 24, 2020] In response to a call from both Pope Francis and Archbishop Justin Welby, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry will be praying the Lord’s Prayer (via Livestream and Facebook Live) Wednesday, March 25, at noon Eastern Daylight Time. He invites you to join with Christians around the world to offer this prayer in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

To join Presiding Bishop Michael Curry live, Wednesday, March 25, at noon Eastern Time, click here:

Livestream (click “Get notified” to receive a notification/reminder)

The Episcopal Church Facebook page

The Presiding Bishop’s Facebook page

