Habits of Grace: Prayer into action
Posted 8 hours ago
Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new meditation will be posted each week.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
July 27, 2020: Prayer into action
Earlier this week, I was preparing a very brief meditation for a kind of public service announcement on prayer in the time of pandemic. And as I was preparing, something dawned on me that I wanted to share with you. There are two instances and there may be others to be sure, in both the Hebrew scriptures and in the New Testament where you see prayer linked directly with action.
One example is found in First Kings where the prophet Elijah is fleeing for his life. He, in Chapter 19, says he ends up at a cave near Mount Horeb, which is Mount Sinai in other places. And there for 40 days, he’s in prayer, fasting and struggling. And after that time of prayer, when he kind of senses what God wants him to do, he then goes out and leads a reformation in Israel that was really significant.
His prayer led him to action. You see the same kind of pattern in Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane, he’s praying about what he should do. And that leads him to make the decision to give his life, to show what love looks like for the cause and way of love. But it’s that prayer that leads to action. It occurred to me that in this time of pandemic, it may be helpful to remember that our prayer can lead to actions. We can’t do all the things that we used to do, but we can do some things. We can pray, pray for all of the conditions and all of the situations that we are aware of in our world, and that we are aware of because of this pandemic, but also take some action. There are ways we can support causes that help people in this time.
There are ways that we can support ministries that are helpful, but there’s some simple ways. We can keep social distance. That’s a way of action. It’s an act of prayer. We can pay attention to public health officials and their guidance, that’s an action. And we can wear, of course, these. We can wear these face masks. And so I was trying to think of what is a prayer that combines prayer and action in the Book of Common Prayer? And I found it, there are many, but this one stands out.
It’s the prayer of St. Francis:
Lord make us instruments of your peace. Where there is hatred, let us sow love. Where there is injury, pardon. Where there is discord, union. Where there is doubt, faith. Where there is despair, hope. Where there is darkness, light. Where there is sadness, joy. Grant that we may not so much seek to be consoled as to console, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned, and it is in dying that we are born to eternal life.
Pray and do what you can.
God love you. God bless you and keep the faith.
Hábitos of Grace, 27 de julio de 2020: una invitación para ti, del obispo primado Curry
Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación se publicará cada semana. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.
27 de julio de 2020: oración en acción
A principios de esta semana, estaba preparando una meditación muy breve para una especie de anuncio de servicio público sobre la oración en el tiempo de la pandemia. Y mientras la preparaba, me di cuenta de algo que quería compartir con ustedes. Hay dos casos y puede haber otros seguramente, tanto en las Escrituras hebreas como en el Nuevo Testamento, donde uno ve la oración vinculada directamente con la acción.
Un ejemplo se encuentra en I de Reyes, donde el profeta Elías huye para salvar su vida. El Capítulo 19 dice que él termina en una cueva cerca del monte Horeb, que en otros lugares es el monte Sinaí. Y allí, durante 40 días, permanece en oración, ayunando y debatiéndose. Y después de ese tiempo de oración, cuando percibe lo que Dios quiere que él haga, sale y emprende una reforma en Israel que fue verdaderamente importante.
Su oración lo condujo a la acción. Uno ve el mismo tipo de conducta en Jesús en el huerto de Getsemaní, donde ora por lo que debe hacer. Y eso lo lleva a tomar la decisión de dar su vida, a mostrar cómo la causa y el camino del amor revelan el amor. Pero es esa oración la que lleva a la acción. Se me ocurrió que en este momento de pandemia, puede ser útil recordar que nuestra oración puede conducir a acciones. No podemos hacer todas las cosas que solíamos hacer, pero podemos hacer algunas cosas. Podemos orar, orar por todas las condiciones y todas las situaciones de las que somos conscientes en nuestro mundo, y de las que somos conscientes debido a esta pandemia, pero también podemos emprender algunas acciones. Hay formas en que podemos apoyar causas que ayudan a las personas en este momento.
Hay formas en que podemos apoyar a los ministerios que son útiles, pero hay algunas formas sencillas. Podemos mantener la distancia social. Esa es una forma de actuar. Es un acto de oración. Podemos prestar atención a los funcionarios de salud pública y sus orientaciones, eso es una forma de actuar. Y podemos usar, por supuesto, estas mascarillas faciales. Podemos usar estas mascarillas. Y en consecuencia, traté de pensar en una oración del Libro de Oración Común que combinara la oración y la acción Y la encontré, hay muchas, pero ésta se destaca.
Es la oración de San Francisco de Asís:
Señor, haznos instrumentos de tu paz. Donde haya odio, sembremos amor. Donde haya ofensa, perdón. Donde haya discordia, unión. Donde haya duda, fe. Donde haya desesperación, esperanza. Donde haya tinieblas, luz. Donde haya tristeza, gozo. Concede que no busquemos ser consolados, sino consolar; ser comprendidos, sino comprender; ser amados, sino amar. Porque dando es como recibimos, perdonando es como somos perdonados, y muriendo es como nacemos a la vida eterna.
Oren y hagan lo que puedan.
Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga y les guarde en la fe.
