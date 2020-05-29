|
Habits of Grace: Pray for the entire human family
Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new video meditation will be posted on Mondays through May.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
May 29, 2020: Pray for the entire human family
In the book of Ecclesiastes in the Hebrew scriptures, the text says,
For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven:
a time to be born, and a time to die . . .
a time to weep, and a time to laugh;
a time to mourn, and a time to dance
Jesus in Luke’s gospel said, “Blessed are those who mourn for they shall laugh.” This coming weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the last weekend in May, we will join with people of all faiths, Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and people of good will to observe a time of grieving. To mourn those who have died from COVID-19, to pray for them and for their loved ones, to pray for all who are sick of any disease or condition, to pray for the entire human family.
It is a weekend of grieving, of collective and national grieving ecumenical and interfaith. And we will join together with brothers and sisters and siblings, who pray to God in different ways, but who share with us all a common humanity created by one creator. This weekend we join with them, and as we do so I would invite you to join in that prayer in your congregations and personally. But I wanted to share with you a prayer that was composed for this weekend, jointly composed by Lutherans and Episcopalians, for the feast of Pentecost in the midst of pandemic.
God of all power and love,
we give thanks for your unfailing presence
and the hope you provide in times of uncertainty and loss.
Send your Holy Spirit to enkindle in us your holy fire.
Revive us to live as Christ’s body in the world:
a people who pray, worship, learn,
break bread, share life, heal neighbors,
bear good news, seek justice, rest and grow in the Spirit.
Wherever and however we gather,
unite us in common prayer and send us in common mission,
that we and the whole creation might be restored and renewed,
through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
God love you. God bless you. And may God hold us all, the entire human family in those almighty hands of love.
Hábitos de gracia, 29 de mayo de 2020: una invitación para ti, del obispo primado Curry
Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación se publicará cada semana a lo largo del mes de mayo. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.
29 de mayo de 2020: orar por toda la familia humana
En el libro de Eclesiastés, en las Escrituras hebreas, el texto dice:
Todo tiene su momento y cada cosa su tiempo bajo el sol:
tiempo de nacer y tiempo de morir . . .
tiempo de llorar y tiempo de reír;
tiempo de hacer duelo y tiempo de bailar.
En el evangelio de Lucas, Jesús dijo: «Dichosos los que lloran, porque reirán». Este próximo fin de semana, viernes, sábado y domingo, el ultimo fin de semana de mayo, nos uniremos con personas de todos los credos, cristianos, musulmanes, judíos y gente de buena voluntad para guardar un tiempo de duelo. Para hacer duelo por los que han muerto de COVID-19, parea orar por ellos y por sus seres queridos, para orar por todos los que están enfermos de cualquier dolencia o afección, para orar por toda la familia humana.
Es un fin de semana de duelo, de duelo colectivo y nacional, ecuménico e interreligioso. Y nos reuniremos con hermanos y hermanas que oran a Dios de diferentes maneras, pero que comparten con todos nosotros una humanidad común creada por un solo creador. Este fin de semana nos uniremos a ellos y al hacerlo les invitamos a participar de esa oración en sus congregaciones y personalmente. Pero quería compartir con ustedes una oración que fue compuesta para este fin de semana, compuesta juntamente por luteranos y episcopales, para la fiesta de Pentecostés en medio de esta pandemia.
Dios de todo poder y amor,
te damos gracias por tu constante presencia
y por la esperanza que brindas en tiempos de incertidumbre y de necesidad.
Envía tu Espíritu Santo a encender en nosotros tu fuego santo.
Revívenos para vivir como cuerpo de Cristo en el mundo:
un pueblo que ora, adora, aprende,
parte el pan, comparte la vida, atiende a sus prójimos,
es portador de buenas nuevas, busca la justicia, descansa y crece en el Espíritu.
Dondequiera y de cualquier manera que nos reunamos,
únenos en oración comunitaria y envíanos en una misión común,
que nosotros y toda la creación podamos ser restaurados y renovados,
mediante Jesucristo nuestro Señor. Amén.
Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga. Y que Dios nos sostenga a todos, a toda la familia humana, en esas todopoderosas manos de amor.
