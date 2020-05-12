|
Habits of Grace: Our time is in God’s hands
Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new video meditation will be posted on Mondays through May.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
May 12, 2020: Our time is in God’s hands
Hello to everyone who is kind enough to watch and listen to Habits of Grace. I just wanted to give you an alert, not a spoiler alert, but just a simple alert that when you listen to this video you will hear in the background the sound of construction at the elementary school on the other side of our backyard. We’ve listened to the video and you can hear it. But I just wanted to let you know that that noise that you hear is remodeling a school so that little children can go to a school that is modern and nice and meet and right so to do. God love you and you keep the faith.
I don’t know about you, but one of the things that has been a bit confusing during this pandemic has been sort of a discombobulation or a confusion about what time it is and what day it is. I found myself on more than one occasion just asking someone, “What day is today?” There’s a Psalm in the Hebrew scriptures, Psalm 31. It’s actually quoted in the service of Compline, which is a late night prayer service, and it’s also quoted by Jesus on the cross. It says this:
In you, O Lord, have I taken refuge;
let me never be put to shame:
deliver me in your righteousness.
And then it goes on and says,
(Lord) Be my strong rock, a castle to keep me safe,
for you are my crag and my stronghold;
for the sake of your Name, lead me and guide me. . .
Into your hands I commend my spirit,
for you have redeemed me,
O Lord, the God of truth.
On the cross Jesus quoted this psalm as he commended his life into the hands of the father. Into thy hands I commend my spirit. But as the psalm goes on, later on in the psalm it says, “My times are always in your hand.” It may well be that if we have little reminders as the day goes on, we will have a sense of time not determined by a clock but determined by God.
In Psalm 55 the Psalmist says, “In the morning, at noonday and at evening I cry out to you, oh Lord.” Maybe a little habit of grace during this time may be a moment of prayer in the morning, another one at midday, and another in the evening, whether using a prayer book or just a moment to pause and be silent. Whatever way you do it take a moment – morning, midday, evening. Father into thy hands I commend my spirit. For my times are always in your hand.
In 1931 a man named Thomas Dorsey composed a hymn, the words of which and the song have been a long-standing favorite with many people. Lyndon Johnson, President Johnson asked for it to be sung at his funeral. Martin Luther King asked that it be sung at his funeral. Mahalia Jackson sang it. Aretha Franklin sang it. B.B. King played it and sang it. Tennessee Ernie Ford sang it. Johnny Cash sang it. It was composed by Thomas Dorsey living in a time when his times were very much discombobulated. His wife died in childbirth, both she and the child died. In his time of grieving he wrote the words of the hymn that say just simply, “Precious Lord take my hand.”
My times are in thy hand, oh Lord. Father into thy hands I commend my spirit this morning, in noonday, and in the evening.
God love you. God bless you. May God hold us all in those almighty hands of love.
Hábitos de gracia, 12 de mayo de 2020: una invitación para ti, del obispo primado Curry
Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación se publicará todos los martes a lo largo del mes de mayo. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.
12 de mayo de 2020: nuestro tiempo está en la manos de Dios
Hola a todos los que tengan la amabilidad de mirar y escuchar Hábitos de gracia. Sólo quería alertarlos de algo, no como un aguafiestas, sino tan sólo como una simple advertencia de que, al oír este vídeo, escucharán de fondo el ruido de la construcción en la escuela primaria que está del otro lado de nuestro patio trasero. Hemos oído el vídeo y puede escucharse. Pero sólo quería que supieran que ese ruido que escuchan es el de una escuela que están remodelando para que los niñitos puedan asistir a un colegio que sea moderno y agradable, y necesario. Dios les ama y los guarde en la fe.
No sé si les ha pasado a ustedes, pero una de las cosas que ha resultado un poco confusa durante esta pandemia ha sido una especie de desorganización o de confusión respecto a qué hora es y qué día es. Me encontré en más de una ocasión preguntándole a alguien: «¿Qué día es hoy?» Hay un salmo en las Escrituras hebreas, el Salmo 31. En realidad, se cita en el oficio de Completas, que es un oficio de oración nocturno, y también es citado por Jesús en la cruz. Dice así:
En ti, oh Señor he esperado;
no sea yo avergonzado jamás;
líbrame en tu justicia.
Y luego prosigue y dice:
(Señor) Sé tú mi roca fuerte, y fortaleza para salvarme,
porque tú eres mi risco y mi castillo;
por tu Nombre me guiarás y me encaminarás. . .
En tu mano encomiendo mi espíritu;
tu me has redimido,
oh Señor, Dios de verdad.
En la cruz, Jesús citó este salmo al encomendar su vida a las manos del padre. En tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu. Pero a medida que prosigue el salmo, más adelante dice: «En tu mano está mi destino». Bien puede ser que si tenemos pequeños recordatorios a medida que avanza el día, tendremos un sentido del tiempo no determinado por un reloj, sino determinado por Dios.
En el Salmo 55, el salmista dice: «Tarde, mañana y al mediodía, me quejo y lloro, y el oye mi voz». Quizás un pequeño hábito de gracia durante este tiempo puede ser un momento de oración por la mañana, otro al mediodía y otro por la noche, ya sea usando un libro de oraciones o sólo un momento para hacer una pausa y guardar silencio. De cualquier forma que lo hagan, tómense un momento: mañana, mediodía, noche. Padre en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu. Porque mi destino está siempre en tu mano.
En 1931, un hombre llamado Thomas Dorsey compuso un himno, cuyas letra y música han sido preferidas de muchos durante mucho tiempo. Lyndon Johnson, el presidente Johnson, pidió que se cantara en su funeral. Martin Luther King pidió que se cantara en su funeral. Mahalia Jackson lo cantó. Aretha Franklin lo cantó. B.B. King lo tocó y lo cantó. Tennessee Ernie Ford lo cantó. Johnny Cash lo cantó. Fue compuesto por Thomas Dorsey que vivió en una época en que su tiempo estaba muy desorganizado. Su esposa murió en el parto, tanto ella como el niño murieron. En su momento de duelo, escribió la letra del himno que dice simplemente: «Señor amado, toma mi mano».
Mi destino está en tu mano, oh Señor. Padre, en tus manos encomiendo mi espíritu esta mañana, al mediodía y por la noche.
Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga. Que Dios nos sostenga a todos en esas todopoderosas manos de amor.
