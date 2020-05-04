Habits of Grace: Look for the helpers

Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new video meditation will be posted on Mondays through May.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

May 4, 2020: Look for the helpers

Hello, this is the week of May the third in the year of our Lord 2020. This past week, for some reason I thought of Mr. Rogers, who once said that his mother told him when he was a little boy and he asked her about scary things in the news and about difficult and painful things in the news. And his mother gave him some simple advice of how to handle that. She said to him, “Always look for the helpers.” I have a sneaking suspicion that signs of God’s continued watchful care, signs of hope, are in the helpers.

This past April 27, was the 100th birthday of one of those helpers.

Captain Tom Moore, retired Royal Air Force, celebrated his 100th birthday. But even of more significance than that, earlier in April, Captain Moore who had just had hip surgery and who was 99 at the time, began trying to raise money for the health system in Britain. And he hoped to raise about a thousand pounds by walking and asking people to give on a website. Well, he raised more than a thousand pounds. In fact, between the beginning of April and his birthday on April the 27th he raised more than $40 million. People from all over the world gave money to support and help the National Health System during this crisis. People from all over the world, from England itself. Mr. Rogers’ mother was right. If you want to see the hand of God, even in the midst of the most difficult times, look for the helpers.

There were helpers who raised $40 million and there was a helper named Captain Tom Moore, retired Royal Air Force, who turned 100 last week.

There’s a prayer on the website of the Episcopal church under the COVID-19 response that prays for the helpers.

Compassionate God, support and strengthen all those who reach out in love, concern, and prayer for the sick and the distressed. In their acts of compassion, may they know that they are your instruments. In their concerns and fears, may they know your peace. In their prayer, may they know your steadfast love. May they not grow weary or fainthearted for your mercy’s sake. Amen. [EOW2, 93]

Love God. Love your neighbor. Love yourself. God bless you and keep the faith. Amen.

Hábitos de gracia, 4 de mayo de 2020: una invitación para ti, del obispo primado Curry

Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación se publicará todos los lunes hasta mayo. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.

4 de mayo de 2020: busca a los ayudadores

Hola, esta es la semana del 3 de mayo en el año de nuestro Señor 2020. La semana pasada, por alguna razón, pensé en Mr. Rogers, quien una vez contó lo que su madre le dijo cuando era un niñito y él le preguntó sobre cosas que lo atemorizaban en las noticias y sobre cosas difíciles y dolorosas en las noticias. Y su madre le dio un consejo sencillo para enfrentarse a eso. Ella le dijo: «Siempre busca a los ayudadores». Tengo una secreta sospecha de que las señales de la atención constante de Dios, señales de esperanza, están en los ayudadores.

El pasado 27 de abril, fue el centésimo cumpleaños de uno de esos ayudadores.

El capitán Tom Moore, retirado de la Real Fuerza Aérea, celebró su centenario. Pero algo aun más importante que eso: a principios de abril, el Capitán Moore, que acababa de someterse a una cirugía de cadera y que tenía 99 años en ese momento, comenzó a tratar de recaudar dinero para el sistema de salud de Gran Bretaña. Y esperaba recaudar alrededor de mil libras caminando y pidiéndole a la gente que hiciera donaciones en un sitio web. Pues bien, él recaudó más de mil libras. De hecho, entre principios de abril y su cumpleaños, el 27 de abril, recaudó más de $40 millones. Personas de todo el mundo dieron dinero para apoyar y ayudar al Sistema Nacional de Salud durante esta crisis. Gente de todo el mundo, [y] de la propia Inglaterra. La madre de Mr. Rogers tenía razón. Si quieres ver la mano de Dios, incluso en medio de los momentos más difíciles, busca a los ayudadores.

Hubo ayudadores que recaudaron $40 millones y hubo un ayudador que responde al nombre de capitán Tom Moore, retirado de la Real Fuera Aérea, que cumplió 100 años la semana pasada.

Hay una oración en el sitio web de la Iglesia Episcopal bajo el título de respuesta al COVID-19 en que se pide por los ayudadores.

Dios compasivo, apoya y fortalece a todos aquellos que se acercan con amor, preocupación y oración a los enfermos y angustiados. En sus actos compasivos, que sepan que son sus instrumentos. En sus inquietudes y temores, que conozcan tu paz. En su oración, que conozcan tu constante amor. Que no se cansen ni desfallezcan, por amor a tu misericordia. Amén [EOW2, 93]

Ama a Dios. Ama a tu prójimo. Ámate a ti mismo.

Que Dios les bendiga y les guarde en la fe. Amén.