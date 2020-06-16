|
Habits of Grace: In this month of June
Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new video meditation will be posted on Mondays through June.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry
June 16, 2020: In this month of June
During this month of June, we find ourselves in the midst of great titanic struggles, hardships, and difficulties. When important things are at stake, when the lives of God’s children, and the life of the world in many respects is at stake. Even as I speak, protestors march through our streets, protesting the way we have been. Protesting for the way we could be. Black Lives Matter, protesting in our city streets that we might learn to live the ways of justice, and mercy that reflects the heart of God’s love. And even as I speak, this month of June is Pride Month when our LGBTQ siblings remember and recall, and continue their struggle for equality and mutual respect, and human dignity in our society, in our church and throughout the world.
And even as I speak, the COVID-19 pandemic continues in strange and unanticipated ways, but it continues. This is the month of June. These are some hard times. Hard times for all, but really hard times for so many. Sometimes it’s helpful to go back and look how others navigated hard times. I went and picked up a small book. There’s a book of sermons by Harry Emerson Fosdick. It was published in the mid 1940s, in 1944 I believe. It was a collection of sermons that he preached as the pastor of Riverside Church in New York City, during the Second World War when the entire world was in an apocalyptic struggle between good and evil. One of the sermons he titled, “In such a time as this, no dry-as-dust religion will do.”
He pleaded with people of God to draw closer to God for strength and energy. To live lives of love, of faith, of hope. In that same period of time, he composed the hymn that’s found in many of our hymnals, and I would offer it for us this week in this month of June.
God of grace and God of glory,
on thy people pour thy power;
crown thy ancient churches’ story,
bring her bud to glorious flower.
Grant us wisdom, grant us courage
for the facing of this hour . . .
Save us from weak resignation
to the evils we deplore;
let the gift of thy salvation
be our glory evermore.
Grant us wisdom, grant us courage,
serving thee whom we adore.
(Harry Emerson Fosdick, 1930)
God love you. God bless you. May God hold us all in those Almighty hands of love.
Reference: “No Dry as Dust Religion Will Do,” A Great Time to Be Alive: Sermons on Christianity in War Time, Harpers & Brothers, 1944
Hábitos de gracia, 16 de junio de 2020: una invitación para ti, del obispo primado Curry
Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación se publicará todas las semanas. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.
16 de junio de 2020: En este mes de junio
Durante este mes de junio, nos encontramos en medio de grandes luchas titánicas, privaciones y dificultades. Cuando están en juego cosas importantes, cuando están en juego la vida de los hijos de Dios y la vida del mundo en muchos aspectos. Mientras hablo, los manifestantes marchan por nuestras calles, protestando por la manera en que hemos sido. Protestando por la forma en que podríamos ser. Las vidas de los negros son importantes [Black Lives Matter], protestando en las calles de nuestras ciudades para que podamos aprender a vivir los caminos de justicia y de misericordia que refleja el corazón del amor de Dios. Y mientras hablo, en este mes de junio, es el Mes del Orgullo [Homosexual] cuando nuestros hermanos LGBTQ recuerdan y conmemoran, y continúan su lucha por la igualdad y el respeto mutuo y la dignidad humana en nuestra sociedad, en nuestra Iglesia y en todo el mundo.
Y mientras hablo, la pandemia del COVID-19 continúa de manera extraña e imprevista, pero continúa. Este es el mes de junio. Estos son tiempos difíciles. Tiempos difíciles para todos, pero realmente tiempos difíciles para tantas personas. A veces resulta útil volver atrás y ver cómo otros se enfrentaron a tiempos difíciles. Yo fui y tomé un librito. Un libro de sermones de Harry Emerson Fosdick. Se publicó a mediados de los años cuarenta, creo que en 1944. Era una selección de sermones que él predicó como pastor de la Iglesia de Riverside en Nueva York, durante la segunda guerra mundial, cuando el mundo entero estaba en medio de un conflicto apocalíptico entre el bien y el mal. Él tituló uno de sus sermones: “En un tiempo como éste, ninguna religión tan seca como el polvo servirá”.
Le suplicó al pueblo de Dios que se acercara a Dios para obtener fuerza y energía. Para vivir vidas de amor, de fe, de esperanza. En ese mismo período de tiempo, él compuso el himno que se encuentra en muchos de nuestros himnarios, y que querría ofrecérselos esta semana, en este mes de junio.
Dios de gracia, Dios de Gloria,
danos presto tu poder;
a tu antigua Iglesia adorna
con un nuevo florecer.
Danos luz y valentía
en la hora del deber . . .
Líbranos de resignarnos,
imparciales, frente al mal;
sea nuestro anhelo santo
reflejar tu eterno ideal.
Danos luz y valentía
para hacer tu voluntad.
(Harry Emerson Fosdick, 1930, trad. de Federico José Pagura)
Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga. Que Dios nos sostenga a todos nosotros en esas todopoderosas manos de amor.
Referencia: “No Dry as Dust Religion Will Do,” A Great Time to Be Alive: Sermons on Christianity in War Time, Harpers & Brothers, 1944
