Habits of Grace: God hears our prayers

Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new meditation will be posted on Mondays through May. These meditations can be watched at any time by clicking here.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

April 20, 2020: God hears our prayers

The late professor Walter Wink, in one of his books, says that “History belongs to the intercessors who believe and pray a new future into being.” None of us know the mystery of prayer and how it works. I don’t know the intricacies of prayer’s mysteries. What I do know and believe, is that prayer makes a difference. It’s not a magic foot. It’s not a way to… It’s not a form of wish fulfillment, but it is a way of bringing our deepest needs and concerns and our very life into our consciousness and into the very presence of God.

There’s an interesting story in the eighth chapter of the Book of Revelation, just a few of the verses, where you have this swirling of events happening in history and a world in chaos and the text says, “There was silence in heaven for half an hour.” Walter Wink and others looking at that say that in its highly symbolic language, the Book of Revelation may be trying to tell us that even in the midst of all the chaos of the world, the prayers of God’s people actually make a difference. Because if you look at that small section of the first few chapters of chapter eight in Revelation, during that silence of heaven, it says that the prayers of the saints are mingled with the incense before the throne of God and that those prayers are taken right to God. God hears our prayers. God responds in God’s way and we respond.

Prayer matters. It’s not magic, but it makes a difference. There’s a prayer in the prayer book that I thought you might like. It’s a prayer for in times of sickness, for use by the sick person, but maybe it’s a prayer that can apply to us all.

This is another day, O Lord. I know not what it will bring forth, but make me ready, Lord, for whatever shall be. If I am to stand up, help me to stand bravely. If I am to sit still, help me to sit quietly. If I am to lie low, help me to do it patiently. If I am to do nothing, let me do it gallantly. Make these words more than words and give me the spirit of Jesus.

What a friend we have in Jesus. All our sins and griefs to bear. What a privilege to carry, everything to God in prayer. God love you. God bless you and may God hold you and this whole world, the entire human family and the whole of creation in those almighty hands of love.

Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un ‘hábito de gracia.’ Una nueva meditación se publicará todos los lunes hasta mayo. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.

20 de abril de 2020: Dios oye nuestras oraciones

El desaparecido profesor Walter Wink dice, en uno de sus libros, que «la historia pertenece a los intercesores que creen y oran para que se produzca un nuevo futuro». Ninguno de nosotros conoce el misterio de la oración y cómo funciona. No sé las complejidades de los misterios de la oración. Lo que sí sé y creo es que la oración marca la diferencia. No es una formula mágica. No es una forma de cumplimiento de deseos, pero sí es una forma de traer nuestras necesidades y preocupaciones más profundas y nuestra vida misma a nuestra conciencia y a la presencia de Dios.

Hay una historia interesante en el capítulo ocho del libro de Apocalipsis, sólo algunos versículos, donde se presentan este torbellino de eventos que tienen lugar en la historia y en un mundo en caos y el texto dice: «hubo silencio en el cielo como por media hora» Walter Wink y otros que se fijan en esto dicen que, en su lenguaje altamente simbólico, el libro de Apocalipsis puede intentar decirnos que, incluso en medio de todo el caos del mundo, las oraciones del pueblo de Dios realmente marcan la diferencia. Porque si atienden a esa pequeña sección de los primeros versículos del capítulo ocho de Apocalipsis, durante ese silencio del cielo, dice que las oraciones de los santos se mezclan con el incienso ante el trono de Dios y que esas oraciones ascienden directamente a Dios. Dios escucha nuestras oraciones. Dios responde a la manera de Dios y nosotros respondemos.

La oración es importante. No es magia, pero marca la diferencia. Hay una plegaria en el Libro de Oración que pensé que podría gustarles. Es una oración en tiempos de enfermedad, para uso de la persona enferma, pero tal vez es una oración que puede aplicarse a todos nosotros.

Este es otro día, Oh Señor. Aún no se lo que traerá, pero haz que esté dispuesto para aceptar lo que sea. Si debo estar de pie, ayúdame a hacerlo con valor. Si debo estar sentado, ayúdame a estarlo en calma. Si debo estar acostado, ayúdame a hacerlo con paciencia. Y si debo estar sin hacer nada, que lo acepte con gallardía. Haz que estas palabras sean más que palabras, y dame el Espíritu de Jesús.

¡Oh qué amigo nos es Cristo! Él llevó nuestro dolor. Y nos manda que llevemos todo a Dios en oración. Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga y que Dios les sostenga, a ustedes y a todo este mundo, a la totalidad de la familia humana y a la entera creación en sus todopoderosas manos de amor.