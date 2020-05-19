Habits of Grace: Finding gladness

Editor’s note: Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is offering Habits of Grace, a weekly meditation to help Episcopalians cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we learn how to adjust our lives given the reality of the coronavirus and the request to do our part to slow its spread by practicing physical distancing, I invite you to join me each week to take a moment to cultivate a ‘habit of grace.’ A new video meditation will be posted on Mondays through May.” — Presiding Bishop Michael Curry

May 19, 2020: Finding gladness

In Luke’s Gospel, in the sixth chapter, Jesus says this,

Blessed are you who are poor,

for yours is the kingdom of God.

Blessed are you who are hungry now,

for you will be filled.

Blessed are you who weep now,

for you will laugh.

It may seem strange to suggest it, but even in times of hardship, even in times when our hearts are heavy, sometimes, finding something to be glad about and maybe something to laugh about can actually help. Now, you can’t fake it, but sometimes it can help.

I think of times in my own family when we have attended family funerals, and after the funeral, there’s usually some kind of repast. And no matter how sad the journey to death has been or how painful it has been, when the family would gather around, folk would start telling stories, sometimes, stories about the deceased, sometimes, just family stories. There would be the sound of laughter and moments of joy even in the midst of grief and sorrow.

There’s a bishop in the Diocese of Western North Carolina named José McLoughlin. And Bishop José has, for the last five or six weeks, been publishing on YouTube, Quarantine with Bishop José. It will bring some gladness, some laughter, some sense of joy even in the midst of this difficult time of pandemic. That there is a time to weep, as Ecclesiastes says, and there’s a time to laugh. So, maybe a little exercise for this week will be to go to YouTube, find Quarantine with Bishop José, and add that or something else to your list of things that bring gladness.

God love you. God bless you. And you keep the faith.

Hábitos de gracia, 19 de mayo de 2020: una invitación para ti, del obispo primado Curry

Mientras aprendemos a ajustar nuestras vidas dada la realidad del coronavirus y atendemos la solicitud de hacer nuestra parte para frenar su propagación practicando el distanciamiento social, les invito a que se unan a mí cada semana para dedicar un momento a cultivar un «hábito de gracia». Una nueva meditación se publicará todos los martes a lo largo del mes de mayo. Estas meditaciones pueden verse en cualquier momento haciendo clic aquí.

19 de mayo de 2020: Encontrar alegría

En el evangelio de Lucas, en el capítulo seis, Jesús dice esto:

Dichosos ustedes los pobres,

porque el reino de Dios les pertenece.

Dichosos ustedes que ahora pasan hambre,

porque serán saciados.

Dichosos ustedes que ahora lloran,

porque luego habrán de reír.

Puede parecer extraño sugerirlo, pero incluso en momentos de dificultades, incluso en momentos en que nuestros corazones están abatidos, a veces, encontrar algo de lo que alegrarse y tal vez algo de qué reírse puede ciertamente ser de ayuda. Ahora bien, no puedes fingirlo, pero a veces puede ser útil.

Pienso en ocasiones de mi propia familia en que hemos asistido a funerales familiares, y después del funeral, por lo general, hay algún tipo de comida. Y no importa cuán triste o cuán doloroso haya sido el viaje a la muerte, cuando la familia se reúne, la gente comienza a contar historias, a veces historias sobre el fallecido, a veces no más que relatos de familia. Habrá un estallido de risa y momentos de alegría incluso en medio del dolor y la tristeza.

Hay un obispo en la diócesis de Carolina del Norte Occidental llamado José McLoughlin. Y el obispo José, durante las últimas cinco o seis semanas, ha estado publicando en YouTube Cuarentena con el obispo José. Eso aportará alguna alegría, algo de risa, algo de júbilo, incluso en medio de este difícil momento de pandemia. Que hay un tiempo para llorar, como dice el Eclesiastés, y hay un tiempo para reír. Entonces, tal vez un pequeño ejercicio para esta semana consistirá en ir a YouTube, encontrar Cuarentena con el Obispo José y agregar eso o algo más a su lista de cosas que aportan alegría

Dios les ama. Dios les bendiga. Y guarden la fe.