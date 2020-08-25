Episcopal Youth Event canceled/EYEx planning underway

[August 25, 2020] The Episcopal Church Department of Faith Formation, in collaboration with the 2020 Episcopal Youth Event (EYE20) planning team and Episcopal Church leadership, announced today that the Episcopal Youth Event (EYE) will not be convened this triennium due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I recognize and share the deep disappointment this holds,” said Bronwyn Clark Skov, staff officer for Youth Ministries. “During the next year, our office will focus on discerning and implementing creative and meaningful support for youth ministry and leadership formation. Undoubtedly, new models for ministry are emerging and God is calling upon us to unite and respond.”

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, in responding to the change in plan, said, “EYE is one of the most important and transformational ministries of The Episcopal Church. Over the years, so many youths have begun their journey in the Jesus Movement through it, so many have deepened their faith by it, so many have gone on to proclaim the Way of Love based on their experiences during it. We make this decision now out of an abundance of not just caution, but also of love for our youth and those who serve them.”

Since the adoption in 1982 of General Convention Resolution #1982-D079 , the Church has supported an international youth ministry event at least once during each triennium. Last summer’s successful Evento de Jóvenes Episcopales (EJE) in Panama City, Panama, fulfills this requirement for the present triennium. The Office of Youth Ministries remains committed to embracing and lifting up “the energy of the youth of The Episcopal Church” so that it “can continue to be utilized in active ministry as members of the Body of Christ.”

In coming months, the Department of Faith Formation anticipates offering an alternative means of responding to God’s call to “Unite/Uninamos,” which was the planned theme for EYE20. Titled Episcopal Youth Experience or EYEx, the content will be planned and implemented by an EYEx Steering Committee, made up of youth and adults from the EYE20 planning team and the Youth Ministry Council of Advice.

“I recently was invited to join Encuentro de Jóvenes, an online youth gathering in Province IX, which was creative, inspiring, and hopeful,” continued Skov. “This event gave me hope for what we can do together online since we cannot gather in person.”

Details about EYEx will be available in the fall.

For questions or additional information, contact Bronwyn Skov, eye@episcopalchurch.org or 212-716-6074.

[25 de agosto, 2020] El Departamento de Formación en la Fe de la Iglesia Episcopal, en colaboración con el equipo de planificación del 2020 Evento de la Juventud Episcopal (EYE20) y el liderazgo de la Iglesia Episcopal, anunciaron hoy que el Evento de la Juventud Episcopal (EYE) no se convocará este trienio debido a la pandemia de COVID-19 en curso.

“Reconozco y comparto la profunda decepción que esto tiene”, dijo Bronwyn Clark Skov, oficial de personal de los Ministerios de la Juventud. “Durante el próximo año, nuestra oficina se enfocará en discernir e implementar un apoyo creativo y significativo para el ministerio de la juventud y la formación de líderes. Sin duda, están surgiendo nuevos modelos de ministerio y Dios nos llama a unirnos y responder”.

El Obispo Presidente Michael Curry, al responder al cambio de plan, dijo: “EYE es uno de los ministerios más importantes y transformadores de la Iglesia Episcopal. A lo largo de los años, muchos jóvenes han comenzado su camino en el Movimiento de Jesús a través de él, muchos han profundizado su fe por él, muchos han ido a proclamar el Camino del Amor en base a sus experiencias durante el mismo. Tomamos esta decisión ahora por una abundancia no solo de precaución, sino también de amor a nuestra juventud y aquellos que sirven a los jóvenes”.

Desde la adopción en 1982 de la #1982-D079 Resolución de la Convención General #1982-D079, la Iglesia ha apoyado un evento internacional del ministerio de la juventud al menos una vez durante cada trienio. El exitoso Evento de los Jóvenes Episcopales (EJE) del verano pasado en la Ciudad de Panamá, Panamá, cumple con este requisito para el presente trienio. La Oficina de los Ministerios de la Juventud sigue comprometida a abrazar y elevar “la energía de los jóvenes de la Iglesia Episcopal” para que “pueda continuar utilizándose en el ministerio activo como miembros del Cuerpo de Cristo”.

En los próximos meses, el Departamento de Formación en la Fe prevé ofrecer un medio alternativo para responder al llamado de Dios a “Unite/Unámonos”, que fue el tema planificado para EYE20. Titulado Experiencia de la Juventud Episcopal o EYEx, el contenido será planificado e implementado por un Comité Directivo de EYEx, compuesto por jóvenes y adultos del equipo de planificación EYE20 y el Consejo de Asesoramiento del Ministerio de la Juventud.

“Recientemente me invitaron a unirme al Encuentro de los Jóvenes, un encuentro juvenil en línea en la IX Provincia, que fue creativo, inspirador y esperanzador”, continuó Skov. “Este evento me dio la esperanza de lo que podemos hacer juntos en línea ya que no podemos reunirnos en persona”.

Los detalles sobre EYEx estarán disponibles en el otoño.

Si tiene preguntas o información adicional, contacte a Bronwyn Skov, eye@episcopalchurch.org o 212-716-6074.