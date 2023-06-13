Episcopal Divinity School finds a new home at Cathedral of St. John the Divine

The Episcopal Divinity School will relocate its office to the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in New York City following EDS’ decision earlier this spring to discontinue the affiliation between EDS and Union Theological Seminary at the end of the current academic year. This new partnership will allow EDS to focus on its mission defined by faith, social justice, inclusiveness, respect, and integrity, within the embrace of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. The one-year lease, scheduled to begin July 2023, represents the beginning of the next chapter in EDS’ journey.

The cathedral has served since its founding as a center of intellectual light and leading in the spirit of Jesus Christ. Both EDS and the cathedral share a commitment to Christian community and dialogue. In this move to the Cathedral grounds, the EDS board and leadership have emphasized their mission to provide increased and broader access to Episcopal theological education. The relocation of EDS’ office to the cathedral also creates new opportunities for collaborative programming over the course of the coming year.

“We are excited to welcome EDS to the cathedral,” said the Very Rev. Patrick Malloy, dean of the cathedral. “We are looking forward to helping the administration, the trustees, and all the people across the church who care about EDS discover ways to expand its work in theological education and formation in The Episcopal Church. For decades, we have known that theological education, especially seminary education and formation, must change as the church changes. We look forward to witnessing the work EDS will do as they explore their place in the future of The Episcopal Church.”

“Episcopal Divinity School has long been at the forefront in innovative and outward-focused theological education, bridging the divide between faith and inclusivity,” stated Kay Kramer, chair of EDS’ Board of Trustees. “As we envision EDS’ future, we ask your prayers and invite input from our community, alumni/ae, friends, supporters, and the wider Episcopal Church. We are listening and discerning our calling in this critical moment of change, challenge, and opportunity for the church.”

The first steps in EDS’ journey include the launch of a 12-month strategic planning process and rescheduling the postponed Kellogg Lecture. The strategic planning process will cast a vision for prophetic, contemporary Christian witness and the role EDS can play in forming leaders grounded in the gospel imperative for justice. More information, including dates and locations of listening sessions, will be announced this summer.