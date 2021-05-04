|
Episcopal Church statement on new refugee cap
Posted 2 hours ago
Today President Biden followed through on his promise to raise the Fiscal Year 2021 refugee cap from 15,000 to 62,500. The Episcopal Church commends President Biden for recognizing the United States’ obligation to protecting some of the most vulnerable individuals in our world. The Episcopal Church has called on the United States and other wealthy nations to “contribute to resettlement, establish and maintain safe and orderly humanitarian protection for refugees, internally displaced persons, and other migrants seeking long-term solutions and safety.” Given that the Episcopal Church has put these words into practice through its refugee resettlement work with Episcopal Migration Ministries and the welcoming work of its parishes, we appreciate the White House has done the same with its campaign promises to expand refugee resettlement and strengthen the refugee program.
“Today’s decision was a very important moment to mark a return to form for the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program and the United States’ commitment to refugees,” said the Rev. Dr. C.K. Robertson, canon to the Presiding Bishop, “for decades we’ve seen Republican and Democratic administrations make robust refugee resettlement an important part of their immigration and foreign policy and appreciate that the Biden administration will follow in their footsteps to serve these populations. The Episcopal Church also commends the work of its members and staff who have been instrumental in advocating for the refugee program and refugees in recent weeks. “The Episcopal Church has a long history of welcoming the stranger and we’re incredibly proud that our members met with and contacted their members of Congress to encourage the Biden Administration to meet its 62,500 pledge,” said Demetrio Alvero. “We stand ready to work with the administration to implement this new goal and its future efforts to expand refugee resettlement in Fiscal Year 2022.”
