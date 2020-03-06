|
Diocese of Oregon announces slate of candidates for 11th bishop
The Standing Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon announces a slate of candidates who will be on the ballot for election of the 11th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon.
In alphabetical order, these candidates are:
The Rev. Diana Akiyama, Ph.D., Vicar, St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church (Kapaau, HI)
The Rev. Dr. Mary Caucutt, Rector, Christ Episcopal Church (Cody, WY)
The Rev. Andrew T. O’Connor, Rector, Good Shepherd Episcopal Church (Wichita, KS)
The Rev. Canon Tanya R. Wallace, Rector, All Saints’ Episcopal Church (Hadley, MA)
Visit the 11th Bishop of Oregon Search and Transition website for information on the candidates, including:
– an introductory paragraph,
– brief resume,
– answers to three interview questions, and
– a short video interview about the candidate’s call to be Bishop of Oregon.
On Thursday, March 4th, the Search Committee presented this candidate slate to the Standing Committee. At its March 5th meeting, the Standing Committee accepted the slate for publication March 6th to Convention Delegates and the public.
March 7, 2020 begins a period during which nominating petitions will be accepted, ending at midnight, March 21, 2020. Copies of the rules for the application and petition process as well as an electronic petition/application are available on The Bishop of Oregon Search and Transition Web Site. A final slate, including any approved petition candidates, will be published by the first week of May 2020.
A special electing convention is scheduled for June 27, 2020. A service of ordination and consecration is planned for January 30, 2021 at Trinity Cathedral, Portland, Oregon. At this time the Standing Committee would like to thank Martin Loring and all the members of the Search Committee for their excellent and hard work. The Rev. Beth Mallon and the Transition Committee now take the lead in planning for the Walkabouts, Election, and Consecration Service details. Please hold them in your prayers as this new phase of the transition begins.
