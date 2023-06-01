|
Consultation on Common Texts votes to establish working group on Anti-Semitism
Posted Jun 1, 2023
Consultation on Common Texts (CCT) votes to establish a working group on Anti-Semitism and the Lectionary
The Consultation on Common Texts (CCT), gathering for its 2023 meeting on May 1st and 2nd, voted to establish a working group on Anti-Semitism and the Lectionary. The working group, which is expected to bring an interim report to the 2024 meeting of the CCT, will investigate three possible courses of action: offering alternative lessons during Holy Week and certain other parts of the liturgical year, creating a statement about Jewish-Christian relations for use with the lectionary, and recommending specific translations for particular passages or words. The decision to establish the working group was a response to requests by churches represented in the CCT. The Episcopal Church’s General Convention, for example, adopted resolution C030 in July 2022 calling for consultation on the issue with the CCT. The Worship Team in Christian Community and Leadership home area of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America issued a statement dated October 24, 2022 that also referred to collaboration with the CCT.
Invited guests Mark Leuchter (Temple University, Professor of Jewish Studies), Daniel Joslyn-Siemiatkoski (Kraft Family Professor and Director of the Center for Christian-Jewish Learning at Boston College), and Stephen Cook (Professor of Old Testament Language and Literature at Virginia Theological Seminary) spoke about Jewish-Christian relations and Scripture at a public May 1 forum. In addition, the CCT welcomed Rev. Dr. Cheryl A. Lindsay (Minister for Worship and Theology, United Church of Christ) and Steven R. Harmon (Professor of Historical Theology at the Gardner-Webb University School of Divinity, representing the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship) to their first meeting, observed the 40th anniversary of the publication of the Common Lectionary (1983) by viewing a recently recorded interview with James Schellman (CCT secretary from 1977 to 1998), elected the Rev. Dr. William H. Petersen as CCT US representative to the international English Language Liturgical Consultation (ELLC), and authorized CCT chair Robert W. Prichard to sign a contract with 1517 Media for the publication of the “Revised Common Lectionary Expanded Daily Readings,” which offers three readings and a psalm for every weekday in the three-year lectionary cycle. The previous RCL Daily Readings edition had offered only two lessons and a psalm for each day.
- Why Serve
- Historical Society’s Manross Lecture at DeKoven Center
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course
- You Gotta Move: Spirituality of Reggae and Samba with the Rev. Dr. Mark Bozzuti-Jones
- Kanuga Youth Week
- Presence, Prayer, and Writing from the Heart with Anne Simpkinson
- The Truth About Endowment Spending
- Association of Anglican Musicians: Come with High and Holy Hymning
- God In Plain Sight: Icon-Writing Retreat with Kelly Latimore
-
Rector Ashland, KY
-
Director of Youth Ministry Richmond, VA
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector Camarillo, CA
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Regional Canon Boston, MA
-
Rector Louisville, KY
-
Rector (PT) Mequon, WI
-
Rector Alliance, NE
-
Rector New Bedford, MA
-
Rector Bat Cave, NC
-
Rector Champaign, IL
-
Canon for Mission Support Birmingham, AL
-
Rector and Dean Toronto, Canada
-
Vicar and Assistant Rector Asheville, NC
-
Chaplain / Resident Engagement Assistant Anchorage, AK
-
Vicar 'Aiea, HI
-
Director of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector (PT) Huntingdon, PA
-
Communications, Hospitality, and Newcomer Coordinator Waco, TX
-
Assistant Rector Palm Beach Gardens, FL
-
Director, Human Resources, The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Milford, PA
-
Rector Harrisburg, PA
-
Rector Norcross, GA
-
Ecojustice Fellow, The Episcopal Church (PT) Remote
-
Canon to the Ordinary Meriden, CT
-
Rector Fenton, MI
-
Rector Edenton, NC
-
Director of Children’s Ministry Waco, TX
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral formation Dallas, TX
-
Rector Grand Island, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge / Interim Rector Midlothian, VA
-
Rector Sun City, AZ
-
Rector Santa Barbara, CA
-
Policy Advisor, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
Social Menu