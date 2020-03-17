|
Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
Posted 32 mins ago
As congregations, families, and individuals seek to live faithfully in these uncertain times, Church Publishing Incorporated is working to support you. We are making available an easy-to-navigate PDF version of the Book of Common Prayer, and other free resources for devotional use.
Barbara Cawthorne Crafton, well-known author and retreat leader, offers Living Lent, meditations on the hymns of the season. “I hope that you find yourself humming familiar tunes to yourself as you read, and that this condition persists for the rest of the day,” writes Crafton. Those who have known the hymns forever as well as those who are new to these verses will find them, and Crafton’s meditations on faith, prayer, forgiveness, healing and more, an excellent companion for these important seasons of the year.
For children, Karin Holsinger Sherman offers Candle Walk, a beautiful illustrated picture book that prepares children for sleep by taking them on a candlelit wander through the woods and inviting them to experience the Compline, a centuries-old practice of contemplative evening prayer. Appropriate for toddlers through elementary aged children, Candle Walk is a wonderful way to prepare children for sleep, assured of the nearness of God. The Order of Compline from The Book of Common Prayer is also included at the back of the book.
We are thankful to both authors for helping us to share their books digitally, and hope you will support them.
These free resources are available until April 15, 2020. Please visit www.churchpublishing.org to learn more and for a full list of resources.
Founded in 1918 and headquartered in New York City, Church Publishing Incorporated is the publisher of official worship materials, books, music, and digital ministry resources for the Episcopal Church, in addition to being a multifaceted publisher and supplier to the broader ecumenical marketplace.
- Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry: Online worship encouraged, including Holy Week and Easter
- A Word to the Church Regarding Ordinations and Consecrations of Bishops from the Presiding Bishop
- Habits of Grace: An invitation for you, from Presiding Bishop Curry
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon from Washington National Cathedral’s livestreamed Eucharist
- Diocese of Georgia notified of successful canonical consent process
- Notification regarding churchwide/DFMS-sponsored meetings
- Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations releases Public Health and Policy Advocacy Document related to the coronavirus
- A message from Presiding Bishop Curry related to worship changes during a public health emergency
- Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issues statement regarding worship in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Church Pension Group Releases 2019 Denominational Health Plan Annual Report
- Episcopalians invited to stand with Christians in the Holy Land this Easter
-
Rector Fort Washington, PA
-
Interim Dean Omaha, NE
-
Curate (3), Reimagining Curacies Raleigh, NC
-
Canon to the Ordinary Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Dayton, OH
-
Rector La Crosse, WI
-
Rector Gloucester, VA
-
Rector Sun Valley, ID
-
Rector Tokyo, Japan
-
Associate Rector Berkeley, CA
-
Associate Rector Charlotte, NC
-
AVP, Administrator Program Development (Church Pension Group) New York, NY
-
Missioner for Congregational Vitality Miami, FL
-
Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Dalton, GA
-
Priest and Resident Chaplain Tampa, FL
-
Associate Rector Winnetka, IL
-
Minister for Youth and Young Adults Edina, MN
-
Curate Falmouth, MA
-
Associate Priest Pittsford, NY
-
Rector Jacksonville, FL
-
Director of Contextual Education Berkeley, CA
-
Rector Coral Springs, FL
-
Associate Rector Richmond, VA
-
Priest in Charge Grand Junction, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Wailuku, HI
-
Rector Lynchburg, VA
-
Rector Griffin, GA
-
Rector Fayetteville, NC
-
Youth & Children’s Director (PT) New Lenox, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge Florence, Italy
-
Assistant Director, Invite Welcome Connect Sewanee, TN
Social Menu