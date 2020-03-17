Church Publishing offers Book of Common Prayer, other free resources for devotional use

As congregations, families, and individuals seek to live faithfully in these uncertain times, Church Publishing Incorporated is working to support you. We are making available an easy-to-navigate PDF version of the Book of Common Prayer, and other free resources for devotional use.

Barbara Cawthorne Crafton, well-known author and retreat leader, offers Living Lent, meditations on the hymns of the season. “I hope that you find yourself humming familiar tunes to yourself as you read, and that this condition persists for the rest of the day,” writes Crafton. Those who have known the hymns forever as well as those who are new to these verses will find them, and Crafton’s meditations on faith, prayer, forgiveness, healing and more, an excellent companion for these important seasons of the year.

For children, Karin Holsinger Sherman offers Candle Walk, a beautiful illustrated picture book that prepares children for sleep by taking them on a candlelit wander through the woods and inviting them to experience the Compline, a centuries-old practice of contemplative evening prayer. Appropriate for toddlers through elementary aged children, Candle Walk is a wonderful way to prepare children for sleep, assured of the nearness of God. The Order of Compline from The Book of Common Prayer is also included at the back of the book.

We are thankful to both authors for helping us to share their books digitally, and hope you will support them.

These free resources are available until April 15, 2020. Please visit www.churchpublishing.org to learn more and for a full list of resources.

Founded in 1918 and headquartered in New York City, Church Publishing Incorporated is the publisher of official worship materials, books, music, and digital ministry resources for the Episcopal Church, in addition to being a multifaceted publisher and supplier to the broader ecumenical marketplace.