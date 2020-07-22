Bishops United Against Gun Violence urge political action to stop spike in shootings during COVID-19

Dear people of God in The Episcopal Church,

In Revelation 21:4, we learn that in the new heaven, God will wipe every tear from our eyes. In her novel “Gilead,” Marilynne Robinson tells us that “it takes nothing from the loveliness of the verse to say that is exactly what will be required.” Today God’s people are weeping over the dual pandemics of COVID-19 and gun violence, and we are called once again to respond.

The spiraling rate at which Americans are buying firearms during the pandemic is driving a deadly spike in gun violence. According to researchers from the University of California, Davis and the University of California Firearm Violence Research Center, Americans bought 2.1 million more firearms in March through May 2020 than over the same period in previous years. That was just a prelude to June, when Americans bought 2.4 million firearms, a 145 percent increase from June 2019.

This gun buying surge has, not surprisingly, begat a surge in gun violence. Authors of the University of California paper estimated that 776 additional injuries or deaths occurred across the nation between March and May. And according to Everytown for Gun Safety, the Gun Violence Archive’s records indicate that 345 more people died of gunshots between March and May than during the same period in previous years.

Like so much else about the COVID-19 crisis, the surge in gun violence has hit communities of color hardest.

In New York City, twice as many people were shot this June as last June, and police say 97 percent of those victims were people of color. In Chicago, shootings this June were 76 percent higher than last, and concentrated heavily in communities of color. In Louisville, where protests have proliferated after Breonna Taylor was shot by police in March, non-fatal shootings have doubled over the same period last year, gun deaths have risen by 40 percent, and between January and May, almost 75 percent of homicide victims were Black. And in June, as people took to the streets across the country in peaceful protests against racism, gun buying surged highest in states with the highest levels of overt racism.

Too many people, researchers tell us, are motivated to buy guns by anxiety and fear.

As Christians, we know that Jesus tells us not to be afraid. And as advocates, we know that having a gun in the home in the midst of a pandemic does little to guarantee safety. Abused women are five times more likely to be killed if their abuser has a firearm. Children are at significantly greater risk playing in a home with an unsecured gun. The guns Americans are buying today will be wreaking havoc on our streets and in our homes long after the pandemic has passed.

The kind of sensible gun reforms that Bishops United Against Gun Violence supports could help change this situation, but they have been thwarted by politicians of both parties who offer only thoughts and prayers in the wake of mass shootings rather than meaningful reforms.

We urge you to change this situation by voting for candidates who support sensible gun reforms and ensuring that all citizens have the opportunity to vote. Our partners at Brady: United to Prevent Gun Violence and March for Our Lives have put together an excellent toolkit highlighting the essential link between voting rights and our country’s ability to enact popular and sensible gun safety legislation. Racist and discriminatory voter suppression is rampant in our country, and the communities most affected by gun violence — namely Black and Latinx communities — face the greatest barriers.

The campaign seeks to mobilize gun violence prevention activists to lobby for expanding voting access across four broad categories:

We urge you to become active in this campaign in the coming months, to make sure that you, your family and friends are registered to vote, and to have a back-up voting plan should the pandemic make voting in person risky. We also ask that you contact your U.S. senators if they are not up for reelection this year and let them know you would like them to pass the sensible gun reform bills currently stalled in that chamber.

To ensure that Episcopalians are informed voters on gun violence issues, soon after Labor Day, we plan to gather partners from gun violence prevention organizations to help us learn more about how we can continue working and voting against the pandemic gun buying surge and its deadly aftermath. We invite you to follow the Episcopalians Against Gun Violence Facebook page for details and registration coming soon.

Since our inception, the advocacy of Bishops United Against Gun Violence has been rooted in gospel values and sustained by communal prayer. While we cannot gather in person, we know that many of you have become accustomed to worshiping online. Therefore, in September, we are planning to host on our Facebook page a churchwide service of lamentation for all those whose lives have been touched by gun violence. Please follow the page for details coming soon. Together we will weep for those we have lost, grieve the fear that leads us astray, and prepare to witness at the ballot box and in the halls of Congress to the God of life who overcomes death, now and forevermore.

Faithfully,

Bishops United Against Gun Violence

Atestiguando al Dios de Amor: Una Carta a la Iglesia Episcopal

Estimado Pueblo de Dios en la Iglesia Episcopal,

En Apocalipsis 21:4, aprendemos que en el nuevo cielo, Dios les enjugará toda lágrima de los ojos. En su novela “Gilead”, Marilynne Robinson nos dice que “no toma nada de la belleza del verso decir que eso es exactamente lo que se requerirá”. Hoy el pueblo de Dios se lamenta por las dobles pandemias de COVID-19 y la violencia con armas de fuego, y estamos llamados a responder de nuevo.

La tasa en espiral a la que los estadounidenses están comprando armas de fuego durante la pandemia está aumentando a un pico mortífero la violencia con armas de fuego. Según investigadores de la University of California, Davis y la University of California Firearm Violence Research Center, los estadounidenses compraron 2.1 millones más armas de fuego en marzo hasta mayo de 2020 que durante el mismo periodo en años anteriores. Eso era solo un preludio a junio, cuando los estadounidenses compraron 2.4 millones armas de fuego, un incremento de 145 por ciento de junio de 2019.

Esta oleada de comprar armas de fuego, no sorprendente, engendró una oleada de violencia con armas de fuego. Autores del informe de la University of California estimaron que 776 heridas adicionales o muertes ocurrieron en toda la nación entre marzo y mayo. Y según Everytown for Gun Safety, los registros de los Archivos de la Violencia con Armas de Fuego (Gun Violence Archives) indican que 345 más personas murieron de heridas de armas de fuego entre marzo y mayo que durante el mismo periodo en años anteriores.

Al igual que muchas otras de las crisis de COVID-19, la oleada de violencia con armas de fuego afectó más las comunidades de personas de color.

En la Ciudad de Nueva York, el doble de personas fueron baleadas este junio que el junio del año pasado, y la policía dice que el 97 por ciento de esas victimas fueron personas de color. En Chicago, tiroteos en este junio aumentan un 76 por ciento más que el año pasado, en gran medida se concentran en comunidades de color. En Louisville, donde manifestaciones han proliferado después del tiroteo de Breonna Taylor mientras ella estaba durmiendo en su propia cama por la policía en marzo, tiroteos no fatales han duplicado en el mismo periodo del año pasado, las muertes por armas de fuego han aumentado por 40 por ciento, y entre enero y mayo, casi un 75 por ciento de victimas de homicidio fueron negras. Y en junio, mientras las personas se manifestaron en toda la nación en manifestaciones pacíficas contra el racismo, la compra de armas incrementó más alta en estados con niveles más altas de racismo manifiesto.

Demasiada gente, los investigadores no dicen, se motivan a comprar pistolas por ansiedad y miedo. Como cristianos, sabemos que Jesús nos dice a no temer. Y como defensores, sabemos que tener una pistola en el hogar en medio de una pandemia hace poco para garantizar la seguridad. Las mujeres maltratadas son cinco veces más propensas a ser matadas si su abusador tiene un arma de fuego. Los niños están en significativamente mayor riesgo por jugar en un hogar con un arma no asegurada. Las armas que los estadounidenses compran hoy causarán estragos en nuestras calles y en nuestros hogares mucho después de que haya pasado la pandemia.

El tipo de reformas sensibles que Obispos Unidos en Contra de la Violencia con Armas de Fuego apoya podrá ayudar a cambiar esta circunstancia, pero han sido frustradas por políticos de ambos partidos que ofrecen solo pensamientos y oraciones tras tiroteos masivos en vez de reformas significativas.

Les instamos a cambiar esta situación votando por candidatos que apoyan reformas sobre la seguridad de armas y asegurando que todos los ciudadanos tengan la oportunidad de votar. Nuestros socios de Brady: United to Prevent Gun Violence y Marcha por Nuestras Vidas (March for Our Lives) han preparado una excelente guía que destaca el enlace esencial entre el derecho de voto y la habilidad de nuestro país a promulgar legislación popular y sobre la seguridad de armas. La supresión del voto racista y discriminatorio no deja de aumentar en nuestro país, y las comunidades más impactadas por la violencia con armas de fuego—a saber comunidades Negras y Latinx—se enfrentan los obstáculos más grandes.

La campaña intenta movilizar activistas para la prevención de violencia con armas de fuego a presionar a favor de expandir el acceso al voto en cuatro categorías generales:

Les instamos a participar en esta campaña en los próximos meses, asegurando de que usted, su familiares y amigos están inscritos para votar, y tengan un plan de votación alternativo en caso de que la pandemia hace arriesgada la votación en persona. También les pedimos que pongan en contacto con sus senadores estadounidenses si no son elegibles para la reelección este año y que háganles saber que a usted le gustaría que aprueben los proyectos de ley sobre la seguridad de armas actualmente estancados en esa cámara.

Para asegurar que los episcopales sean votantes informados en los asuntos de la violencia con armas de fuego, poco después del Día de Trabajo, planificamos reunir socios de organizaciones de la prevención de violencia con armas de fuego para ayudarnos en saber más de cómo podemos seguir trabajando y votando contra la oleada de la compra de armas como resultado de la pandemia y sus consecuencias mortíferas. Les invitamos a seguir la página de Facebook de Episcopalians Against Gun Violence para detalles e inscripción que vienen pronto.

Desde nuestra incepción, la abogacía de Obispos Unidos en Contra de la Violencia con Armas ha sido arraigada en valores del Evangelio y sostenida por oración comunitaria. Si bien no podemos reunirnos en persona, sabemos que muchos de ustedes se han acostumbrado a la adoración virtual. Por lo tanto, en septiembre, intentamos celebrar en nuestra página de Facebook un Servicio de Lamentación para toda la iglesia para todos cuyas vidas han sido afectadas por la violencia con armas de fuego. Sírvanse seguir la página para detalles que vienen pronto. Juntos lloraremos por los que hemos perdido, lamentaremos el miedo que nos lleva por mal, y preparemos a testiguar a la urna y en los pasillos del Congreso al Dios de vida que supera la muerte, ahora y por siempre.

Fielmente,

Obispos Unidos en Contra de la Violencia con Armas