Anglican Communion’s Compass Rose Society names Pennsylvania bishop as president
Posted 11 hours ago
The Compass Rose Society, an international charitable organization supporting the archbishop of Canterbury’s ministry in the global Anglican Communion, has named the Rt. Rev. Daniel G.P. Gutiérrez, bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania, as its president. Gutiérrez succeeds the Rt. Rev. Andrew Doyle, bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Texas, who served as president of the society for six years.
Gutiérrez is the 16th bishop of the second oldest and fourth largest diocese in The Episcopal Church. He serves as one of only two Latino bishops in The Episcopal Church outside of Province IX. Before his calling as Bishop, Gutiérrez had a distinguished career in both The Episcopal Church and in public service in New Mexico. At the request of the presiding bishop, he provided administrative oversight for The Episcopal Church in Navajoland, including serving as vice-president of the Navajoland Economic Development Corporation.
His career in public service included serving as chief of staff to the mayor of Albuquerque and director of economic development. He also taught political consulting and marketing as an adjunct professor at the University of New Mexico.
In 1998, he founded Mensajes, a strategy, marketing, media, and political consulting company. In 2018, Gutiérrez served as vice-chairperson of The Social Justice and International Policy Committee for the 79th General Convention of The Episcopal Church.
He currently serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees for Episcopal Community Services, The Church Foundation, and the Widows Corporation; and as a board member for The Church Farm School, Episcopal Academy, The Gathering of Leaders and Forward Movement. He also is a trustee of the General Seminary of The Episcopal Church. In addition, Gutiérrez is a conferee of the Venerable Order of St. John; a co-convener of the Bishops United Against Gun Violence; and on the Religious Leaders Council of Philadelphia.
A native of New Mexico, Gutiérrez comes from a family that settled in “the Land of Enchantment” in the 1500s. He received Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and History and a Master of Public Administration from the University of New Mexico where he was named a Graduate Scholars Fellow.
Gutiérrez earned a diocesan certificate in Anglican Studies through the Trinity School for Ministry and a master in theological studies from St. Norbert College. He is married to Suzanne and they have one son who is a member of ROTC and will be commissioned in the United States Army.
About the Compass Rose Society
Founded in 1997, The Compass Rose Society comprises 393 members located primarily in the U.S., Canada, and Hong Kong. It takes its name from the symbol of the Anglican Communion.
In 2018, the Society provided nearly $900 thousand to support the reconciliation and communication initiatives of the Anglican Consultative Council, the Princess Basma Centre for Children with Disabilities in the Diocese of Jerusalem, hospitals in Gaza and Nablus, and Canterbury Cathedral. In 2018 the Society raised a total of $1 million, the first time it has achieved this.
Since its founding, The Compass Rose Society has donated over $11.5 million to support the mission of the Anglican Communion. In 2018, the Society provided approximately 20 percent of the funding of the Anglican Consultative Council, the governing and coordinating body of the Anglican Communion.
