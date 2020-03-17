|
A Word to the Church Regarding Ordinations and Consecrations of Bishops from the Presiding Bishop
March 17, 2020
Patrick, Bishop and Missionary of Ireland
Beloved in Christ,
Several days ago I wrote to the Church regarding gatherings scheduled for the next two months with the promise that decisions regarding consecrations would be announced soon. Federal, state, and local authorities are issuing new guidelines on in-person gatherings, and the Church must lead with a gracious and faithful response. After consultation with the bishops and bishops-elect of the Dioceses of Georgia, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Missouri, and Alabama, I have rescheduled consecrations previously planned for April, so that all upcoming consecrations take place no earlier than May 30th. The updated schedule of consecrations is:
- May 30th for Georgia (original date)
- May 30th for Oklahoma (rescheduled from April 18th)
- June 6th for Minnesota (original date)
- June 13th for Missouri (rescheduled from April 25th)
- June 27th for Alabama (original date)
Furthermore, each diocese is developing additional plans and contingencies, with agreement to follow certain principles to balance concerns for participation and public health. These plans envision consecrations that:
- can be relocated to smaller venues, preferably church settings that nevertheless provide adequate space for appropriate physical distancing of participants and attendees;
- minimize in-person attendance and utilize live-streaming technology;
- limit, with flexibility, the number of co-consecrating bishops and presenters, yet still satisfy canonical requirements;
- forego social events; and,
- re-imagine media briefings and clergy gatherings as virtual interactions with the Presiding Bishop.
We live in hope that a miraculous end to the COVID-19 pandemic will occur. We must, however, recognize the reality of these extraordinary times and the burdens they place upon us. Our plans may need further adjustment as circumstances develop.
I ask your prayers for the Church, our suffering world, and all dioceses awaiting consecration of their next bishop. And now, may we give . . .
Glory to God, whose power, working in us, can do infinitely more than we can ask or imagine: Glory to him from generation to generation in the Church, and in Christ Jesus for ever and ever. Amen.
— Ephesians 3:20, 21
God bless you and keep the faith,
+Michael
The Most Reverend Michael B. Curry
Presiding Bishop and Primate
The Episcopal Church
Anuncio del Obispo Primado respecto a las ordenaciones y consagraciones de obispos
17 de marzo de 2020
Fiesta de San Patricio, obispo y misionero de Irlanda
Amados en Cristo:
Hace varios días le escribí a la Iglesia sobre las reuniones programadas para los próximos dos meses con la promesa de que las decisiones sobre las consagraciones se anunciarían pronto. Las autoridades federales, estatales y locales están emitiendo nuevas pautas sobre reuniones presenciales, y la Iglesia debe asumir su liderazgo con una respuesta compasiva y devota. Después de consultar con los obispos y los obispos electos de las diócesis de Georgia, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Misurí y Alabama, he reprogramado las consagraciones previamente planificadas para abril, a fin de que todas las próximas consagraciones tengan lugar no antes del 30 de mayo. El calendario actualizado de consagraciones es:
- 30 de mayo para Georgia (fecha original)
- 30 de mayo para Oklahoma (reprogramada de la fecha original del 18 de abril)
- 6 de junio para Minnesota (fecha original)
- 13 de junio para Misurí (reprogramada de la fecha original del 25 de abril)
- 27 de junio para Alabama (fecha original)
Además, cada diócesis está desarrollando planes y contingencias adicionales, con el acuerdo de seguir ciertos principios para equilibrar las preocupaciones por la participación y la salud pública. Estos planes prevén consagraciones que:
- pueden ser reubicadas en lugares más pequeños, preferiblemente sitios de la Iglesia que, sin embargo, brinden un espacio adecuado para el distanciamiento físico de los participantes y asistentes;
- minimicen la asistencia presencial y utilicen tecnología de transmisión en vivo;
- limiten, con flexibilidad, el número de obispos coconsagrantes y presentadores, y aún así satisfagan los requisitos canónicos;
- prescindan de eventos sociales y,
- conviertan las sesiones informativas para los medios de prensa y las reuniones del clero en interacciones virtuales con el Obispo Primado
Vivimos con la esperanza de que se produzca un final milagroso para la pandemia del COVID-19. Sin embargo, debemos reconocer la realidad de estos tiempos extraordinarios y las cargas que nos imponen. Nuestros planes pueden necesitar más ajustes a medida que se desarrollen los acontecimientos.
Les pido sus oraciones por la Iglesia, nuestro mundo que sufre y todas las diócesis que esperan la consagración de su próximo obispo. Y ahora, podemos dar. . .
Gloria a Dios, cuyo poder, obrando en nosotros, puede hacer infinitamente más de lo que podemos pedir o imaginar: ¡a él sea la gloria en la Iglesia y en Cristo Jesús de generación en generación y por los siglos de los siglos! Amén.
— Efesios 3:20, 21
Dios les bendiga y les guarde en la fe,
+Michael
Rvdmo. Michael B. Curry
Obispo Presidente y Primado
de la Iglesia Episcopal
