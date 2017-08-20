Post Press Release

– To submit a press release for inclusion on the Episcopal News Service, click here. Use this form also to publish a People news item (e.g. a new position, ordination, award or honor) or to promote a new book.

– To publish a Job or Call listing, click here.

– To publish an Event listing, click here.

This content does not necessarily reflect the opinions, positions, policies or endorsements of the Episcopal Church, Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society, or General Convention.