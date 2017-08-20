Post Press Release
– To submit a press release for inclusion on the Episcopal News Service, click here. Use this form also to publish a People news item (e.g. a new position, ordination, award or honor) or to promote a new book.
– To publish a Job or Call listing, click here.
– To publish an Event listing, click here.
This content does not necessarily reflect the opinions, positions, policies or endorsements of the Episcopal Church, Domestic and Foreign Missionary Society, or General Convention.
- EPF PIN reacts to ruling by International Court of Justice
- A new era of cooperation in theological education in The Episcopal Church
- Award winning Episcopal history of a tradition of racism for adult and youth study groups
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A two-year journey of faith-inspired learning and mentorship | Apply by January 31
- Forward Movement releases new Lenten devotional and small group study
- Revival in Rural America
- Two-Year Spiritual Direction Certification Program (Applications due Feb. 28)
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Missio online: “Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times”
- Two-Year Dream Work Training Course
- The Truth That Will Liberate Us All: Racism in the World Church
- Jesuit and Ignatian Exercises Retreat
- Episcopal Parish Network’s 2024 Annual Conference
- Easter Retreat
-
Rector Bismarck, ND
-
Priest-in-Charge Frankfurt, Germany
-
Rector Waynesboro, PA
-
Head Chaplain Baton Rouge, LA
-
Camino Grant Project Manager, The Episcopal Church Location TBD
-
Rector Dyersburg, TN
-
Rector (PT) Silver Spring, MD
-
Director of Music Asheville, NC
-
Assistant Priest Macon, GA
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Director of Formation for Children and Youth Midlothian, VA
-
Vicar/Chaplain San Pedro, Belize
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Communications Associate (PT) Morristown, NJ
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, DE
-
Rector Worland, WY
-
Dean and President Austin, TX
-
Vicar Sedalia, CO
-
Canon to the Ordinary Cincinnati, OH
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Newnan, GA
-
Rector California, MD
-
Applications Manager – The Episcopal Church TBD
-
Assistant or Associate Professor, Church Music Sewanee, TN
-
Assistant Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Sacristan Denver, CO
-
Organist and Choirmaster Ocean Springs, MS
-
Program Officer, Post Arrival R&P, Episcopal Migration Ministries Location TBD
-
Rector Pittsburgh, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (Shared Ministry) Spirit Lake/Storm Lake, IA
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Canon Vicar Albuquerque, NM
-
Rector San Jose, CA
-
Cathedral Administrator Denver, CO
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Interim Rector Omaha, NE
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Baltimore, MD
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Conway, SC
-
Rector Bend, OR
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Tifton, GA
-
Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to the Rector West Palm Beach, FL
-
Associate, Armed Forces and Federal Ministries – The Episcopal Church Washington, DC
-
Minister for Congregational Life La Jolla, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Rector St. Joseph & Benton Harbor, MI
-
Rector/Priest-in-Charge Danville, VA
-
Assistant or Associate Chaplain Middletown, DE
Social Menu