The church’s COVID-19 news digest

Thursday, March 19

Thursday, March 19

In Wisconsin, phone calls to parishioners and a freezer stocked with food

With worship services canceled at Trinity Episcopal Church in Oshkosh, the Rev. Chris Arnold, the rector, is overseeing a team of parishioners who have organized a frozen meal ministry for church members who are able or willing to leave their home. Starting March 18, the congregation is launching a weekly phone call ministry to check on every family in the church directory.

“We’re trying to find ways of not relying on email, because some of our members don’t have a computer,” Arnold said. In a city of about 66,000, Trinity is the only Episcopal congregation, and its typical Sunday attendance of a little more than 50 is much older than the general population, he said.

Arnold credits the work of a group of about a half dozen women in the congregation who previously had wanted to bring back a ministry of preparing meals for grieving families after funerals. Instead, they now are filling the church’s freezer with soups and stews – Arnold contributed his lentil soup – so the ready-made meals can be distributed to households identified as needed them during the rounds of phone calls.

Arnold also is considering ways of offering parishioners devotional experiences in the church, such as by inviting them to the church on a weekday afternoon to pray individually, since they won’t be able to gather there as a group.

“My hope that we will actually wind up learning how to take care of each other as a community better,” he said. “We may be turned upside down for a while but it’s not going to shake the eternal promises of the Gospel.”

– David Paulsen

New Jersey bishop holds virtual town-hall meetings with lay leaders

Bishop Chip Stokes of New Jersey is keeping lay leaders in his diocese in the loop with a weekly Zoom meeting.

“As we all continue to deal with our responses to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Stokes is holding weekly town-hall meetings with lay leaders,” the Diocese of New Jersey writes. “It’s a chance to ask questions, share information, or even just to vent and to pray in community with other lay leaders.”

The meetings will take place on Zoom every Thursday at 7 p.m. until further notice, starting March 19, and lay leaders can join here.

Two ukuleles, three Durfees and the Way of Love

As the coronavirus dominates headlines and social media feeds, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Napa, California, shared this video of their ukulele-playing parishioner Stephen Durfee and his sons, with an upbeat message: The Way of Love.