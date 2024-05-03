|
WCC Commission on Education and Ecumenical Formation focuses on relevance of theological education
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches Commission on Education and Ecumenical Formation held its second meeting on May 2, focusing on the relevance of theological education for churches and the ecumenical movement.
Some 30 commissioners gathered online to reflect on questions related to the place given to theological education and ecumenical formation in the churches, theological seminars or faculties, and the opportunities for mutual learning in these areas within the fellowship.
The commission is the WCC’s primary advisory body for the area of education, ecumenical formation and faith nurture. It develops priorities and methodologies in these areas, and fosters networking, exchange and collaboration among ecumenical institutions and experts in the area of ecumenical formation.
Read the entire article here.
