Latest issue of WCC interreligious journal focuses on gender justice
Posted 51 mins ago
[World Council of Churches] The latest issue of Current Dialogue, the journal of the World Council of Churches on interreligious dialogue and cooperation, takes as its theme “Gender Justice and Interreligious Relations.”
“The struggle for gender justice has become a cornerstone of liberative and transformative practice within and across religious communities,” writes interim editor the Rev. Simone Sinn in the editorial that opens the issue.
The eight articles in the issue deal with questions that include interreligious engagement as an enabler of gender justice; women’s experiences in interreligious leadership; decolonizing and decoloniality in African women’s theology; assessing the role and identity of Indigenous women in northeast India; interreligious dialogue and gender justice in Brazil; and feminism and religion in the Balkans.
Read the entire article here.
