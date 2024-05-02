Kenyan churches open places to pray and shelter for flood survivors

[World Council of Churches] Churches in Kenya are opening places to pray and congregate for thousands of people displaced by floods that have killed more than 200 people.

On April 30 , a government spokesman said that 169 people had died from floods and at least 91 were still missing. President William Ruto said the government had mobilized its agencies to facilitate evacuation from high-risk flood areas.

In one of the most catastrophic incidents, an overflowing reservoir killed 51 people in the Mai Mahiu area in central Kenya. The excessive water from the reservoirs rampaged through three villages, destroying 100 homes. By May 1, over 50 people were still missing.

Climate scientists say the heavy rains in Kenya are resulting from global climate change. Recently, due to the phenomenon, rains and dry seasons have become more intense. In Kenya, the rain began in mid-March. Since then, an estimated 150,000 people have been displaced by floods and over 190,000 badly affected by the disasters, according to the government.

