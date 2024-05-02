|
Archbishop of Canterbury endorses call for ethical development of artificial intelligence
Posted 6 hours ago
[Office the Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on April 30 signed the “Rome Call for AI ethics” at a ceremony in Rome.
The document calls for the ethical development of Artificial Intelligence that serves humanity rather than profit and resists the gradual replacement of people in the workplace, as well as a respect for our common home.
Welby, signing on behalf of the Church of England, said, “I am delighted to support the Rome AI Call, which emphasizes the dignity of every human being amid technological change. While we can’t predict the future, we do know that there will continue to be rapid developments in science and technology, and we need to be prepared.”
