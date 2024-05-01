New Anglican Communion schools network offers educators a space to connect

[Anglican Communion News Service] A new network for Anglican educators has been set up, chaired by the Most Rev. Kay Goldsworthy, archbishop of Perth, Australia. It is aimed at Anglican educators around the globe, including principals, chaplains and governors, who are responsible for leading and promoting Anglican school education for children and teenagers under 18.

A webinar introducing the Anglican Schools Network will take place on Tuesday, May 21 entitled “Anglican Schools – Securing Transformational Outcomes.”

The one-hour webinar will be hosted by Archbishop Goldsworthy, the Rev. Nigel Genders (The Church of England Education Office), the Rev. Peter Laurence, OAM (Anglican Schools Australia), and the Rev. David Madison (National Association of Episcopal Studies). Attendees will learn about the vision and aims of the Schools network, meet the organizing committee and hear more about their hopes for the network.

The webinar will also explore how Anglican education helps to create communities where students can thrive and grow. It will look at the needs and opportunities for Anglican education and how best to respond. It also will provide Anglican educators an opportunity to meet and collaborate with peers from around the communion.

Speaking about the network, Goldsworthy said, “My hope is that the Anglican Communion Schools Network will be a wonderful way for educators from around the world, who are responsible for leading and promoting education for children under 18, to come together, collaborate, learn from one another, share ideas and resources. We have a wealth of talented people across the Anglican Communion who are committed to the education of young people within Anglican schools, and this will be an opportunity for them to work together.”

The Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, secretary general of the Anglican Communion said, “I am excited that the Anglican Schools Network has become a reality. Children in Anglican schools across the world receive an education that is often outstanding. On my travels across the Anglican Communion, I have visited many of our schools. They are an example of excellence and a credit to educators responsible for them. This is a very important network and will equip its members who are already doing an outstanding job, with the confidence in knowing that they are not alone, that they belong to a wider family of Christians all committed to the outcomes that they are committed to.”

Nigel Genders, from the Church of England education office and one of the webinar hosts said, “An Anglican Communion Network for children under 18 does not exist. This is a first and will be a space for members to be free to share their ideas, talk about the successes and challenges they face within their contexts, and support one another. I hope that as many people from our diverse Communion will attend our informative webinar and be inspired to join the network.”

David Akomea Asokwah is a district director of education in the Diocese of Asante Mampong in Ghana and a member of the Anglican Communion Schools Network. He said, “We have a lot to celebrate. Many of our students are going on to the Anglican Technical University and other higher education institutions. They are also making waves in so many professional areas. Some are becoming head teachers of our institutions.” The Anglican Church Education Unit manages 400 primary and middle schools and a teaching staff of 2,000. There are five secondary and Teacher Training Colleges across Ghana.

The one-hour webinar takes place on Tuesday 21 May at 7 a.m. Eastern. To register for the webinar, click here.