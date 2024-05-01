|
Anglican, Catholic bishops speak out on civil war in Sudan
Posted May 1, 2024
[The Church of England] The Rt. Rev. Nick Baines, bishop of Leeds and the Church of England’s lead bishop for foreign affairs, and the Rt. Rev. Paul Swarbrick, the lead bishop for Africa of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, have issued a joint statement about the civil war taking place in Sudan.
The letter says, in part, “It is over one year since the start of the Sudanese civil war. The actions of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces continue to have devastating consequences for the people of Sudan. However, today, with attention turned elsewhere, Sudan remains largely overlooked – a forgotten conflict with no winners that is already one of the greatest humanitarian catastrophes of our time.”
Read the entire statement here.
