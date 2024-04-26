Archbishop of Canterbury meets with Catholic priest from Gaza

[Office the Archbishop of Canterbury] The Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, met and prayed with Gaza’s only Roman Catholic parish priest, the Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, at Lambeth Palace on April 23.

Romanelli is the priest of the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City. He was in Bethlehem buying medicine when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and he has not been able to return to Gaza since the war broke out.

Welby and Romanelli, with the Rev. Mark Madden from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Liverpool, met privately before Evening Prayer in the Lambeth Palace Crypt Chapel. During the service, Welby anointed Romanelli with chrism oil, and Romanelli gave the blessing at the end of the service.

