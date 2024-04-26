|
Archbishop of Canterbury meets with Catholic priest from Gaza
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Office the Archbishop of Canterbury] The Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, met and prayed with Gaza’s only Roman Catholic parish priest, the Rev. Gabriel Romanelli, at Lambeth Palace on April 23.
Romanelli is the priest of the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza City. He was in Bethlehem buying medicine when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and he has not been able to return to Gaza since the war broke out.
Welby and Romanelli, with the Rev. Mark Madden from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Liverpool, met privately before Evening Prayer in the Lambeth Palace Crypt Chapel. During the service, Welby anointed Romanelli with chrism oil, and Romanelli gave the blessing at the end of the service.
Read the entire article here.
- Create. Contemplate. Write from the Heart Retreat
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Communities of Faith and Civil Society: Modalities of Engagement
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
- Eucharistic Festival with Guest Preacher Sarah Coakley
- Special Evensong Commemorating Centennial of the Twinning of York and New York
- Sacred Soul, Sacred Calling – Dream and Spirituality Conference
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- Eco-Spirituality: Liberating Creation Retreat
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Natchitoches, LA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Interim Rector Lansing, MI
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Director of Stewardship & Communications Denver, CO
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Castine, ME
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate Rector Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector St. Mary's City, MD
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Organist/Music Minister (PT) Dover, DE
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Director of Children, Youth and Family Ministries Dunwoody, GA
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Minister for Congregational Vitality Richmond, VA
-
Dean and Rector Nashville, TN
-
Rector Brunswick, ME
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Cathedral Canon Seattle, WA
-
Associate Rector for Discipleship, Mission, and Care Lexington, KY
-
Cathedral Dean St. Petersburg, FL
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Gettysburg, PA
-
Rector Taos, NM
-
Rector (PT) Pentwater, MI
-
Interim Priest Petaluma, CA
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Priest-In-Charge Weston, MA
-
Executive Director Wakeman, OH
Social Menu