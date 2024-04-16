|
WCC congratulates new secretary general of Religions for Peace World Council
Posted 31 mins ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay extended congratulations to Francis Kuria Kagema after his appointment as the new secretary general for the Religions for Peace World Council.
“I note with appreciation the work you have done to advance your organization’s mission in building bridges of understanding and cooperation among people of diverse faiths and traditions throughout Africa when you served as regional secretary,” wrote Pillay.
He also noted that the WCC’s interreligious work thematically intersects with the aims of the Religions for Peace World Council.
Read the entire article here.
