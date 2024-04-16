|
Central New York diocese expresses grief, calls for prayer and action following deadly shooting
Posted 1 hour ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] The Episcopal Diocese of Central New York has expressed its grief and called for prayers in the aftermath of a shooting that left two law enforcement officers and the gunman dead in a residential neighborhood just minutes away from its office in Liverpool, New York.
Those killed on April 14 were Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Hoosock and Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen. The local district attorney identified the shooter as Christopher Murphy.
In a post on its Facebook page, the diocese said it “joins our community in grieving the unthinkable gun violence” that took place, adding “The trauma of the tragic loss of life and feelings of a loss of safety will continue to have harmful impacts on our neighbors and loved ones for years to come.”
Just as Jesus wept at the grave of his friend Lazarus, the post describes “the holy power of mourning and grieving death,” adding, “We, too, weep.”
It also notes that as Christians, the diocese is called to act to end gun violence. “As we love our neighbors in weeping, let us also love them in praying and acting to end senseless gun violence that takes lives and rips apart families and communities in our diocese and across the world,” the post said.
Click here for gun violence response and prevention resources from The Episcopal Church.
