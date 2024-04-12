|
WCC raises concerns about Ukraine decree by World Russian People’s Council
Posted 7 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay, on behalf of WCC member churches, said that the organization cannot reconcile the Decree of the XXV World Russian People’s Council describing the conflict in Ukraine as a “Holy War.”
On March 27, the decree of the XXV World Russian People’s Council, “The Present and Future of the Russian World,” was approved. The chair of the council was the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, His Holiness Patriarch Kirill.
The decree, which is addressed to the legislative and executive authorities of Russia, has raised grave concerns among WCC member churches. Pillay said, “Among other concerns arising from the recent decree, the World Council of Churches cannot reconcile the statement that ‘the special military operation [in Ukraine] is a Holy War’ with what we have heard directly from Patriarch Kirill himself, nor with relevant WCC governing body policy pronouncements, nor indeed with the biblical calling for Christians to be peacemakers in the midst of conflict.”
Read the entire article here.
- Monteverdi Vespers
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- Youth Week at Kanuga
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness Retreat
- Freedom to Seek: Adventure into the Wild Divine
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Sunday Forum with Archbishop of Jerusalem, the Most. Rev. Hosam Elias Naoum
- Trinity Talks: Marilynne Robinson
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
- Rest, Reconnect, and Listen: Discernment for Deeper Living Silent Retreat
- Sacred Soul, Sacred Calling – Dream and Spirituality Conference
- Understanding Racism for Hispanic Communities
- The Children of His Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St. James’s Palace Visit Saint Thomas
- CDSP Commencement 2024
-
Cathedral Canon Seattle, WA
-
Rector Lower Gwynedd, PA
-
School Chaplain Charlotte, NC
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Rector Menasha, WI
-
Cathedral Dean St. Petersburg, FL
-
Associate Rector Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Associate Rector for Parish Life Jackson, MS
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Minister of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Brant Lake, NY
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Canon for Finance and Stewardship Charleston, WV
-
Priest-in-Charge Meridian, MS
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) New Haven, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Urban Garden Residency Omaha, NE
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Martin’s)
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Communications Manager (PT) Bastrop, TX or Remote
-
Minister for Congregational Vitality Richmond, VA
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Rector Spring Hill, FL
-
Priest-In-Charge Weston, MA
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Peter's)
-
Rector Santa Cruz, CA
-
Rector Westerly, RI
-
Rector Louisville, KY
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Rector Natchitoches, LA
-
Regional Missioner Des Moines, IA
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge Tulsa, OK
-
Interim Dean Detroit, MI
-
Rector Taos, NM
-
Rector Panama City, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Clarkesville, GA
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
-
Interim Priest Petaluma, CA
-
Executive Director Parrish, FL
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Rector Kansas City, MO
Social Menu