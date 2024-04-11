World Council of Churches extends prayers for lasting peace in Haiti

[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay sent a pastoral letter to Haitian brothers and sisters whose lives are lived in a land with hatred, violence and suffering.

“Although we might be physically distant, we are close to you in heart, in the spiritual sense,” wrote Pillay. “We all are children of God. We belong to one family, as Jesus Christ himself said.”

Pillay added his hope that before long, love, joy, peace and justice may abound.

