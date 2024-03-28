|
Global Partnerships’ video series features voices from Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Office of Global Partnerships] Starting on Easter Day and continuing through the Easter season, clergy of the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem will offer reflections and teaching on the Sunday Gospel readings as part of a seven-video series from The Episcopal Church’s Office of Global Partnerships.
The series is called “Walking in the Footsteps of Jesus: An Easter Journey with Palestinian Christians.”
“The goal of this series is to help us explore and understand the Easter Gospels through a unique voice and lens — that of Palestinian Christians,” said the Ven. Paul Feheley, The Episcopal Church partnership officer for the Middle East.
The first video will be available on Easter Day, March 31, beginning at sunrise in Jerusalem (roughly 12:30 a.m. Eastern time), and will feature the Most Rev. Hosam Elias Naoum, bishop of the Diocese of Jerusalem and primate of the Anglican Province of Jerusalem and the Middle East.
The following six videos will be posted on Wednesdays starting April 3 and will include English and Arabic readings of the Gospel passages, as well as insights shared from each speaker.
Access the video series, and read more about it, here.
