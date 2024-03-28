Easter message from the World Council of Churches

[World Council of Churches] In an Easter message, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches notes, “As we look around the world today, we see so much of pain, suffering and death,” adding, “We are becoming accustomed to violence and death as if these are normal experiences in life.”

But in contrast, “The empty tomb is a sign of life, hope and love” which tells us “that nothing can separate us from the love of Christ.”

The message concludes, “In every situation of suffering and death today let us be reminded that the Risen Lord brings us life, hope and love. May the peace of Christ be with you all.”

