|
Easter message from the World Council of Churches
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] In an Easter message, the Rev. Jerry Pillay, general secretary of the World Council of Churches notes, “As we look around the world today, we see so much of pain, suffering and death,” adding, “We are becoming accustomed to violence and death as if these are normal experiences in life.”
But in contrast, “The empty tomb is a sign of life, hope and love” which tells us “that nothing can separate us from the love of Christ.”
The message concludes, “In every situation of suffering and death today let us be reminded that the Risen Lord brings us life, hope and love. May the peace of Christ be with you all.”
Read the entire message here.
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency Course (ELMC)
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- HeartSong: Building Communities of Practice Retreat
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- Living with Loss
- Thomas Merton and the Transformative Power of Love Retreat
- Parables, Spirituals, and Our Own Stories Retreat
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
- A Quiet Day for the Eclipse
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector (St. Paul’s, Rock Creek) Washington, DC
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Peter's)
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Minister of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector Lower Gwynedd, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Los Osos, CA
-
Cathedral Dean St. Petersburg, FL
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Priest-in-Charge Tulsa, OK
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Regional Missioner Des Moines, IA
-
Rector Bradenton, FL
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Martin’s)
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge Meridian, MS
-
Rector Severna Park, MD
-
Canon to the Ordinary Knoxville, TN
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Interim Priest Petaluma, CA
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Canon for Finance and Stewardship Charleston, WV
-
Interim Associate University Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Rector Spring Hill, FL
-
Rector Hertford, NC
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Communications Manager (PT) Bastrop, TX or Remote
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Program Officer, Matching Grant Economic Empowerment Program Location TBD
-
President Episcopal Divinity School
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
- Bishop, Diocese of West Missouri
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Grand Rapids, MI
Social Menu