On final day in Lebanon, WCC general secretary finds in-depth dialogues

[World Council of Churches] On his final day in a visit to Lebanon, World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay met with His Beatitude Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, Maronite Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, at the Patriarchal Edifice-Bkerke, in the presence of the Patriarchal Vicar General His Eminence Bishop Paul Sayah.

Also on his agenda was a meeting with Rev. Joseph Kassab, president of the Supreme Council of Evangelical Community in Syria and Lebanon, general secretary of the National Evangelical Synod of Syria and Lebanon, and member of the executive committee of the Middle East Council of Churches.

He also met with the Middle East Council of Churches, reiterating his congratulations on the council’s 50th anniversary.

