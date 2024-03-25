|
WCC publishes new materials for Easter solidarity with Holy Land series
[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches has published online new materials related to the 2024 Easter initiative, “Out of the darkness – Easter solidarity with the Holy Land.” The Easter initiative is an annual activity of the WCC Ecumenical Accompaniment Program in Palestine and Israel.
The materials — which include feature stories and prayers, as well as social media and advocacy resources — connect the stories of Easter with current realities in Palestine and Israel, and spotlight the challenges of a life marked by violence, war and occupation. The materials also nurture hope and highlight groups and individuals striving for a just peace.
Read the entire article here.
