|
Church of England awards more than $10 million to help churches spread the Christian faith
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[The Church of England] The Church of England has awarded more than $10 million for projects to help churches spread the Christian faith, including parish renewal programs, as well as children’s and youth work in rural and urban areas.
Grants have been approved for mission from the north of England to the Kent coast, much of it in low income areas, covering parish revitalization programs, “hubs” for children’s and youth work, church planting, and the expansion of a model of family church that has grown “exponentially” after it was set up in 2020.
The awards, to the dioceses of Canterbury, Durham, Hereford and Southwark, have been made by the Church of England’s Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board.
Read the entire article here.
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Palm Sunday at The American Cathedral in Paris
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- A Quiet Day for the Eclipse
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- HeartSong: Building Communities of Practice Retreat
- St. Andrew’s Poetry Contest: ‘And Who Is My Neighbor?’
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Canon for Finance and Stewardship Charleston, WV
-
Interim Associate University Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Director of Children and Youth Music Atlanta, GA
-
Associate for Parish Life and Outreach Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector (St. Paul’s, Rock Creek) Washington, DC
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Global Relations and Networking Officer Location TBD
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Rector Severna Park, MD
-
President Episcopal Divinity School
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Minister of Communications Richmond, VA
-
Rector El Dorado, AR
- Bishop, Diocese of West Missouri
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Communications Manager (PT) Bastrop, TX or Remote
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Los Osos, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Martin’s)
-
Canon to the Ordinary Knoxville, TN
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge Johnstown & Somerset, PA
-
Rector Spring Hill, FL
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Regional Missioner Des Moines, IA
-
Rector Lower Gwynedd, PA
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Priest-in-Charge Tulsa, OK
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Peter's)
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
Social Menu