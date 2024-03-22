Church of England awards more than $10 million to help churches spread the Christian faith

[The Church of England] The Church of England has awarded more than $10 million for projects to help churches spread the Christian faith, including parish renewal programs, as well as children’s and youth work in rural and urban areas.

Grants have been approved for mission from the north of England to the Kent coast, much of it in low income areas, covering parish revitalization programs, “hubs” for children’s and youth work, church planting, and the expansion of a model of family church that has grown “exponentially” after it was set up in 2020.

The awards, to the dioceses of Canterbury, Durham, Hereford and Southwark, have been made by the Church of England’s Strategic Mission and Ministry Investment Board.

