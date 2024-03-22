Archbishop Hosam Naoum speaks on conflict in the Holy Land

[Anglican Communion News Service] The primate of the Episcopal Church in Jerusalem and the Middle East, the Most Rev. Hosam Naoum, has spoken with bishops of the Anglican Communion about the humanitarian crisis in the Holy Land. The update took place online March 18 in a new series of online meetings of bishops run by the Anglican Communion Office entitled “Bishops in Conversation.”

Since the attacks by Hamas and retaliation from Israel, the humanitarian situation in the Holy Land is desperate. Naoum was the main speaker in the meeting, which focused on sharing how the Diocese of Jerusalem is responding and how bishops around the world can help their churches to pray and support the situation.

The meeting, the first in the series of “Bishops in Conversation,” will offer online meetings for bishops on relevant topics for our times. From exploring current affairs to sharing theological input, from discussing experiences of church life and ministry to studying the Bible and praying for one another – the series will provide a space for bishops in leading, listening and learning together. The hope is that bishops will support one another in their ministry and build friendships cross-provincially.

During the meeting, Naoum urged his fellow bishops to keep on speaking out for peace and reconciliation, and to hold together in their prayers both Palestinians and Israelis “so that they cannot be divided even in our prayers.”

Questions and answers, led by the Rt. Rev. Danald Jute, bishop of the Diocese of Kuching in Southeast Asia, and the Rt. Rev. Guli Francis-Dehqani, bishop of Chelmsford, England and formerly Iran, ranged from the personal pressures of leading in a time of crisis to the practical ways in which others around the world can support.

The Diocese of Jerusalem is playing a vital role in working for peace and responding to humanitarian needs in the region. In October 2023, Naoum and other patriarchs and heads of the churches in Jerusalem were joined by the archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, who conducted a pastoral visit to Jerusalem. In November 2023, Naoum addressed the Synod of the Church of England and wider world, on livestream, saying, “Here in the Holy Land we need the language of peace and reconciliation more than ever.”

The Rt. Rev. Jo Bailey Wells, bishop for episcopal ministry in the Anglican Communion and deputy secretary general of the Anglican Communion, said, “At the Anglican Communion Office, we work to strengthen and support the life of the Anglican Communion. The role of bishops is vital in leading and serving the mission of churches around the world. Through the continuing journey of the Lambeth Conference and other opportunities for connection, we want to provide a space where bishops can meet as peers and share matters of mutual concern – at both global and local levels – offering one another friendship and fellowship.”

More information about the situation in the Holy Land and how people can offer support is available here.