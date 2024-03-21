‘Zacchaeus Tax’ panel brings faith-based lens to tax justice, gender justice

[World Council of Churches] A panel discussion, “Zacchaeus Tax: Transforming the Global Economic System and Advancing Gender Justice,” on March 19 explored the intersections between tax justice and gender justice and why this is a matter of faith.

The event was held parallel to the 68th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

The panel explored how proposals for global and national wealth and taxes, as well as reparations—as called for in the ecumenical Zacchaeus Tax (ZacTax) campaign — can help build a more just and sustainable planet, including for women and girls. The ZacTax Campaign, part of the New International Financial and Economic Architecture advocacy platform, is named for Zacchaeus, a tax collector mentioned in the New Testament.

