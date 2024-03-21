|
Archbishop of Canterbury issues statement on imminent famine risk in Gaza
Posted 9 hours ago
[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] On March 21, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, issued a statement that warned that if nothing changes, famine across Gaza is imminent.
Children already are dying of starvation and dehydration, he said, saying that these situations “are not the result of some unexpected natural disaster; they are human-made.” Noting current new efforts to get aid into Gaza, he said, “Parachuting aid or building temporary harbors is unlikely to meet the urgent and monumental humanitarian needs of Gaza’s starving population.”
Welby said the only effective solution “is an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and sustained humanitarian access for the provision of essential supplies and services to those in need.”
Read the entire statement here.
