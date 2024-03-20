Scottish Episcopal Church General Synod names Dee Bird new secretary general

[Scottish Episcopal Church] The General Synod of the Scottish Episcopal Church will welcome a new secretary general when Dee Bird takes up the position this summer.

Bird joins the General Synod Office from Edinburgh Napier Students’ Association where she has been chief executive officer since 2020. She is the first female secretary general of the GSO since the position was established in 1983. The secretary general is effectively the chief executive officer of the General Synod Office, which supports the General Synod in its work on mission and growth of the Scottish Episcopal Church and governance of key parts of its structures.

Originally a native of New Jersey, Bird came to Scotland in 1997, gaining first a master’s and then a doctorate in literature, theology and the arts at the University of Glasgow. She also holds a Master of Divinity from what is now Palmer Seminary in Philadelphia. She is an active member of St Mark’s Scottish Episcopal Church in Portobello, Edinburgh, where she is Vestry Treasurer.

