|
Scottish Episcopal Church General Synod names Dee Bird new secretary general
Posted 37 mins ago
|
[Scottish Episcopal Church] The General Synod of the Scottish Episcopal Church will welcome a new secretary general when Dee Bird takes up the position this summer.
Bird joins the General Synod Office from Edinburgh Napier Students’ Association where she has been chief executive officer since 2020. She is the first female secretary general of the GSO since the position was established in 1983. The secretary general is effectively the chief executive officer of the General Synod Office, which supports the General Synod in its work on mission and growth of the Scottish Episcopal Church and governance of key parts of its structures.
Originally a native of New Jersey, Bird came to Scotland in 1997, gaining first a master’s and then a doctorate in literature, theology and the arts at the University of Glasgow. She also holds a Master of Divinity from what is now Palmer Seminary in Philadelphia. She is an active member of St Mark’s Scottish Episcopal Church in Portobello, Edinburgh, where she is Vestry Treasurer.
Read the entire article here.
- EPF Lay Preacher Training Curriculum opens to all dioceses
- Congregational Vitality Assessment case stories: Submissions welcome
- Past Reckoning: Exploring the Racial History of the Moravian and Episcopal Churches
- Palestinian Anglicans and Clergy Allies announces its launch
- Virginia Theological Seminary announces full scholarship packages for all full-time residential students
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp
- Embodied Beloved Community: A Pilgrimage along the Civil Rights Trail
- St. Andrew’s Poetry Contest: ‘And Who Is My Neighbor?’
- HeartSong: Building Communities of Practice Retreat
- African Descent Ministries International Black Clergy Conference
- Missio online: ‘Joining God’s Mission in Tension Times’
- Spirituality for Social Justice
- Association of Anglican Musicians 2024 Conference
-
Rector Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Alpena, MI
-
Rector Antioch, IL
-
Rector Heppner, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Los Osos, CA
-
Global Relations and Networking Officer Location TBD
-
Canon to the Ordinary Portland, ME
-
Rector Severna Park, MD
-
Assistant/Associate Rector Morristown, NJ
-
Rector Lower Gwynedd, PA
-
President Episcopal Divinity School
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministries Bryn Mawr, PA
-
Director of Children and Youth Music Atlanta, GA
-
Canon Vicar Indianapolis, IN
-
Canon for Congregational Development Cincinnati, OH
- Bishop, Diocese of West Missouri
-
Cathedral Chaplains and Priest-in-Charge of Discovery Bay Church Hong Kong
-
Interim Rector / Rector Albany, NY
-
Associate University Chaplain Sewanee, TN
-
Director of the Barrier Island Environmental Education Program Seabrook Island, SC
-
Rector Harleysville, PA
-
Rector (St. Paul’s, Rock Creek) Washington, DC
-
Rector Mt. Carmel, IL
-
Vicar (PT) Half Moon Bay, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Tulsa, OK
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Pine Meadow, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Honolulu, HI
-
Rector El Dorado, AR
-
Communications Manager (PT) Bastrop, TX or Remote
-
Rector Great Falls, MT
-
Senior Pastor Sunriver, OR
-
Associate Rector Shreveport, LA
-
Regional Missioner Des Moines, IA
-
Associate for Parish Life and Outreach Philadelphia, PA
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Martin’s)
-
Priest-in-Charge Johnstown & Somerset, PA
-
Rector Cheyenne, WY
-
Canon to the Ordinary Knoxville, TN
-
Priest-in-Charge Chattanooga, TN (St. Peter's)
-
Rector Rocky Mount, NC
-
Canon for Finance and Stewardship Charleston, WV
Social Menu