World Council of Churches general secretary to visit Lebanon
Posted 3 hours ago
[World Council of Churches] World Council of Churches general secretary the Rev. Jerry Pillay will visit Lebanon March 19-22 to commemorate the 50th jubilee of the Middle East Council of Churches and meet with all WCC member churches from Lebanon and Syria.
Besides visiting the WCC constituency in the region, Pillay aims to express appreciation for the Middle East Council of Churches’ dedication to promoting unity among its member churches and sister ecumenical organizations.
He will meet, pray and accompany the Armenian Apostolic Church (Holy See of Cilicia), Syrian Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East, Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East, National Evangelical Synod of Syria and Lebanon, and Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches in the Near East.
Read the entire article here.
