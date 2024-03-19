|
Anglican Communion secretary general makes solidarity visit to Sudan
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Anglican Communion News Service] The Rt. Rev. Anthony Poggo, secretary general of the Anglican Communion, has made a solidarity visit to the Episcopal Church of Sudan, hosted by the Most Rev. Ezekiel Kondo, Sudan’s primate. Poggo met with faith leaders, and also visited church and community groups. The visit took place almost one year since the outbreak of conflict in Sudan, and it marks the first visit of a non-Sudanese, senior-level Anglican clergy since war erupted.
The conflict in Sudan is causing a huge humanitarian crisis, with more than 10,000 killed. 5.6 million people have been displaced and are fleeing to areas in Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan. Cholera is rife. The destruction of property, including churches and places of worship, continues through ongoing warfare. Many mediation efforts in the region are failing to make progress.
Throughout his solidarity visit, Poggo reinforced calls for peace and solidarity statements that have been made by church alliances around the world.
On March 17, Poggo preached at a service at Christ Church Cathedral in Port Sudan, which was attended by Kondo, Port Sudan Bishop Abdu Elnur Kodi and the wider church community.
During his sermon, Poggo said, “I have come to encourage you and to tell you that Sudan is not forgotten by the Anglican Communion.” He added, “We pray for you often, that peace comes to Sudan.”
Port Sudan is the only diocese that hasn’t been directly affected by the conflict and is supporting many people in the region as a result. It was a lifeline for people first displaced in May and October last year, supplying water and support to those in need.
On the evening of March 18, Poggo was invited to speak at an Iftar as part of an interfaith meeting during Ramadan. It gathered government officials, ecumenical and inter-faith leaders. Those present included the Catholic archbishop of the Archdiocese of Khartoum, the Most Rev. Michael Didi Adgum Mangoria; the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endorsements; and a representative of the Governor of the Red Sea State.
Read the entire article here.
-
