WCC calls on UN to ensure human rights in the Philippines

[World Council of Churches] The World Council of Churches, in an intervention before the United Nations Human Rights Council, called upon the U.N. to ensure that counter-terrorism laws and practices, including efforts to combat terrorism financing, do not unjustly curtail the legitimate activities of civil society organizations, impede civic space or hinder humanitarian endeavors in the Philippines.

The intervention was read by the Rev. Glofie Baluntong, from the United Methodist Church in the Philippines, a member of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines. For over two decades, she has dedicated her life to serving the church and Indigenous communities in Mindoro.

On June 17, 2019, Philippine National Police forces entered Baluntong’s church without a warrant, demanding the surrender of Karapatan Southern Tagalog members the church was hosting, and accused Baluntong of aiding rebels. Since then, she has endured harassment, intrusive visits and questioning by the armed forces.

