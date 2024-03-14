|
New WCC Permanent Committee on Consensus and Collaboration holds inaugural meeting
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[World Council of Churches] The new World Council of Churches Permanent Committee on Consensus and Collaboration is holding its inaugural meeting March 10-14 in Istanbul, Turkey.
The meeting is taking place at the invitation of His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and is hosted by H.E. Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, WCC executive committee member and co-moderator of the Permanent Committee on Consensus and Collaboration.
The agenda includes orientation, community building, and a review of the committee’s mandate. It also includes a review of membership matters, a report from the WCC Commission on Faith and Order, and a visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Participants include members of the Permanent Committee on Consensus and Collaboration, the WCC general secretary, and staff responsible for church and ecumenical relations, membership matters, and Faith and Order.
Read the entire article here.
