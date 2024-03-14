England archbishops warns UK government over new extremism definition

[Office of the Archbishop of Canterbury] In a joint statement, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, and the Most Rev. Stephen Cottrell, archbishop of York, warn the United Kingdom government that its new extremism definition risks “disproportionately targeting Muslim communities” and “driving us apart.”

They suggest labelling a multi-faceted problem as hateful extremism may “vilify the wrong people and risk yet more division.”

Warning that the new definition may threaten freedom of speech, worship and protest, the archbishops urged the government to reconsider and consult far more widely with all those affected.

Read the entire article with the joint statement here.